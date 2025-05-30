1 dead after fight breaks out at Marion County gas station, deputies say

The Brief Deputies are actively investigating a shooting that took place at a gas station on Friday afternoon in Marion County. One person was shot during an altercation at the gas station pumps and later died at the hospital. Authorities have not yet identified a suspect in the investigation.



Deputies are investigating after one person was shot and killed during a fight at a gas station on Friday afternoon in Marion County.

What happened?

What we know:

Deputies with the Marion County Sheriff's Office said they responded to calls of a shooting around 2:34 p.m. on Friday at the Petro gas station located on Highway 318 and Interstate 75.

When they arrived, officials said they found an adult Black male who had been shot. The man was transported to the hospital, and he later died.

Authorities believe the shooting occurred when a fight broke out at the gas pumps.

What we don't know:

Investigators say there are currently no suspects in custody, and they have not released the name of the man that was shot and killed.

FOX 35 News has reached out to the Marion County Sheriff's Office for more information.

What's next:

The investigation remains active and ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back soon for more updates.

