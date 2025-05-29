ICE raid in Tallahassee: 100 arrested at Florida construction site, officials say

The Brief More than 100 undocumented immigrants in an ICE raid in Florida. The raid targeted a construction site in Tallahassee, not far from Florida State University's campus. ICE officials said those arrested were from several countries, that some had been previously deported, and that others had criminal records.



More than 100 suspected undocumented immigrants were arrested Thursday in a targeted ICE raid on a construction site in Tallahasse, Florida, according to U.S. Homeland Security Investigations.

Both HSI Tampa and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) confirmed the enforcement action in posts on X.

FDLE says some previously deported

What we know:

According to the Tallahassee Democrat newspaper, the raid took place at a student housing development, not far from Florida State University. It's unclear if the project was related to FSU specifically.

In posts on X, FDLE and HSI Tampa said more than 100 people suspected of being in the U.S. illegally were detained and arrested. A photo included in the X post showed several people standing in a line, as law enforcement stood by.

At least one person in the photo appeared to be in handcuffs and being escorted somewhere.

HSI Tampa said some of those arrested had been previously deported and that others had criminal backgrounds. Those arrested were said to be from several countrie: Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Colombia & Honduras.

What they're saying:

"Over 100 illegal aliens at a Florida job site — some previously deported, some with rap sheets. All of them thought no one would notice. Florida noticed" - FDLE in a post on X.

"U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigation served multiple search warrants as part of an ongoing investigation in the Tallahassee region. There is no additional information available at this time" - Department of Homeland Security/ICE.

The backstory:

Immigration enforcement has been a priority – at times, contentious and controversial – for President Donald Trump and the White House. Gov. Ron DeSantis signed 287g agreements with the HSI, allowing state agencies to help with immigration raids, arrests, and enforcement on behalf of the federal government. The Florida Legislature also passed a number of bills – signed by Gov. DeSantis – making it illegal to be an undocumented immigrant in the state.

Recently, Gov. DeSantis announced that 100 FHP troopers had been sworn-in as special deputy U.S. Marshals, allowing them to conduct enforcement operations independent of the federal government.

The U.S. Supreme Court recently allowed President Trump to revoke legal protections from Venezuelans, potentially allowing the government to deport them from the country.

