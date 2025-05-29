Deadly crash closes DeLand intersection, to be blocked for hours: officials

The Brief An intersection in DeLand will be closed for the next several hours for a deadly crash investigation, officials said. Officials are urging drivers to avoid the area and find alternate routes. Additional information regarding the crash was not immediately released.



A DeLand intersection is expected to remain closed for several hours Thursday as police investigate a deadly crash.

What we know:

According to the DeLand Fire Department, S. Woodland Blvd at E. Volusia Ave is blocked while authorities conduct their investigation. Fire crews are on standby to assist if needed.

Here is a map of the intersection for a better idea of where the investigation is:

Photos shared by the department on social media suggest that two vehicles were involved in the crash.

What we don't know:

Details about what led to the crash and the number of deaths have not been released.

Officials are urging drivers to avoid the area and find alternate routes.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

