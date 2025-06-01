Man sues Disney over water slide’s ‘exhilarating speeds,’ alleges permanent injuries

The Brief Eugene Strickland is suing Walt Disney Parks and Resorts for negligence after he was injured on the Downhill Double Dipper water slide at Blizzard Beach. Strickland, who was over the ride’s weight limit, claims he became airborne during the ride, causing his inner tube to dislodge and resulting in permanent injuries. The lawsuit alleges Disney allowed unsafe use of the slide and failed to properly inspect and maintain the area.



A man is suing Walt Disney Parks and Resorts U.S. for negligence after he claims he was injured on one of the company's water slides.

Eugene Strickland filed the lawsuit for damages of $50,000 and is demanding a jury trial, according to court documents filed on May 29 in Orange County, Florida.

What we know:

On July 31, 2021, Strickland visited Disney’s Blizzard Beach Water Park and rode the Downhill Double Dipper water slide.

According to Disney’s website, the Downhill Double Dipper is described as a "high-speed" thrill ride that allows guests to race side-by-side. During the ride, guests "disappear into a black hole and plummet 50 feet downhill at exhilarating speeds," the website states.

Disney's Blizzard beach (Credit: Walt Disney World)

In the lawsuit, Strickland claims he weighed 334 pounds at the time – 34 pounds over the ride’s posted weight limit—and rode the slide using one of the park’s inner tubes.

He alleges that, during the ride, he became airborne due to the slide’s "exhilarating speeds" and design. As a result, he claims the inner tube unexpectedly dislodged from beneath him, causing him to land forcefully on the slide’s hard surface.

RELATED HEADLINES:

Strickland said he suffered permanent injuries, although the specific injuries were not detailed in the lawsuit.

The suit alleges Disney was negligent for several reasons, claiming the park allowed unrestricted use of an unsafe high-speed water slide and failed to have adequate staff assigned to inspect and maintain the premises for dangerous conditions.

The other side:

FOX 35 News has reached out to Disney regarding the lawsuit for comment. We're waiting to hear back.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: