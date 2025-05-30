Gulf World Marine Park: Florida opens criminal investigation into dolphin deaths

Several dolphins have reportedly died over the span of five months at a Florida marine park and aquarium, prompting several investigations, including a statewide criminal investigation, according to officials and media reports.

Attorney General James Uthmeier said Friday that his office had opened criminal investigations into Gulf World Marine Park in Panama City Beach, Florida, and its apparent parent company, Mexico-based The Dolphin Company.

Concerns have been raised in recent weeks and months following the reported deaths of five dolphins and concerning inspections noting algae-filled swimming pools and tanks, and low staffing to maintain the facility.

The FWC and the USDA, which oversees marine care, animal movements, and facility inspections, are also investigating.

What we know:

Five dolphins under the care of Gulf World Marine Park in Florida's Panhandle have died since October, according to several media reports, citing Florida state Sen. Jay Trumbull.

Sen. Trumbull posted an update on March 28 that a second dolphin had died, marking two dolphin deaths in a month. Additional reports indicate that three dolphins died over the span of a week in October 2024.

"Another dolphin has died at Gulf World. This marks the second in just over a month—and it’s part of a disturbing and unacceptable pattern. These are not isolated incidents—they are signs of failure, and they demand immediate action," Sen. Trumbull said in a Facebook post.

"From the moment we were first made aware of the situation, we demanded action. We engaged with all relevant state agencies immediately to intercede in any way possible and have continued to press for swift intervention ever since."

Inspection reports: Algae, broken filters, quitting staff

The USDA's Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service has conducted 19 inspections at Gulf World Marine Park since 2014.

The most recent inspections were conducted on Jan. 8 and March 4, 2025. Those inspection reports detail a facility seemingly in disrepair:

"All the dolphin pools still have an excessive amount of at least 6 inches of algae bloom along all the walls and bottom of pools and clumps of algae floating in pools" - March 4 inspection

"When the APHIS inspector was standing above the main pool, looking down into the water, it was difficult to see the dolphins if they are approximately three feet below the water" - March 4 inspection

"At the time of the inspection, there is no working filter for dolphin east pool which went down on November 13, 2024. According to staff, the filtration for dolphin west is only functioning at 50 percent" - Jan. 8 inspection

"There is an abundance of algae growth in multiple dolphin pools with the inspector scraping algae off a step that was almost 6 inches in length" - Jan. 8 inspection

"The facility has lost six maintenance employees in the past three months leaving them with two maintenance employees. Additionally the facility has lost seven animal care employees in the past three months" - Jan. 8 inspection

"At the time of the inspection, the penguins had been moved to an indoor room due to colder temperatures. The room where the animals are housed appears to be an storage space with carpet, old sound equipment with cords hanging down the cabinets, paint for crafts in the area, dust and debris throughout the room" - Jan. 8 inspection

"The perimeter around the dolphin stadium pool is in the early stages of disrepair with paint flaking off right at the edge of the pool" - Jan. 8 inspection

"The facility still has not provided shade over the far side of dolphin east pool where dry guest interactions are done, or the over the main show stage where the dolphins station for food during training sessions with the trainers or during public guest interactions after shows" - Jan. 8 inspection

"Along the far wall of the sea lion stadium pool where a seal was swimming, rust is still coming through the wall and running down the wall and into the water" - Jan. 8 inspection

FOX 35 Orlando reached out to The Dolphin Company and Gulf World Marine Park on Friday for comment, but did not hear back.

Inspection: Bottlenose dolphin died during public show, but staff's response delayed due to poor visibility, algae

On March 1, a dolphin named "Jett" died after performing a trick during a public show. He was found on the bottom of the pool with blunt force trauma to his rostrum and skull, according to the March 4, 2025, inspection report.

"When he came down into the water he went to the bottom of the pool and did not resurface. Due to excessive algae growth, the trainers could not visualize what occurred and according to conversations with the staff, they believed he was hanging out on the bottom of the pool because he did not receive a bridge reinforcer," the report states.

"The trainers did not suspect anything was wrong, until he did not resurface in a timely manner. The trainers then separated the remaining dolphins, cleared the stadium and entered the pool to find him on the bottom. When he was pulled to the surface there was evidence of trauma to his rostrum, and it was clarified by the veterinarian that he was deceased. Preliminary necropsy results confirmed that cause of death was blunt force trauma to his rostrum and skull."

A vet theorized that when the dolphin re-entered the water during the show, he hit a shallow shelf, damaging his rostrum and skull.

"Due to the lack of clarity in the water and the inability for the trainers to see what happened, all reaction time was significantly delayed," the inspection stated.

Report: 3 dolphins died in a week

USA Today, citing Marine Mammal Inventory Reports, noted that the three dolphins who died in October 2024 were euthanized due to "an unspecified life-threatening condition, a bacterial lung disease and a systemic infection."

Staff reportedly blamed construction near a pool where the dolphins were living on the deaths.

The Dolphin Company

According to its website, The Dolphin Company operates 21 dolphin experiences and marine aquariums in the United States, Mexico, the Caribbean, and Italy.

There are four in Florida:

Gulf World, Panama City

Marineland, St. Augustine

Miami Seaquarium, Miami

Dolphin Connection, Duck Key

It's unclear if the state's investigation includes the other Florida facilites.

According to USA Today, The Dolphin Company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on March 31 in Delware. The report said the company wants $8 million in debtor-in-possession funding or financing to restructure the business.

USA Today reported that Gulf World Marine Park was sold to The Dolphin Company in 2015 for $15 million, citing court documents.

According to its website, Gulf World was founded on Memorial Day in 1970.

What they're saying:

"Thank you, @AGJamesUthmeier for your leadership on this matter. The FWC is fully committed to coordinating with the Attorney General's Office of Statewide Prosecution to ensure justice is served and Florida's marine life is protected from abuse" - FWC in a X post on May 30.

"Today, my office opened a statewide criminal investigation into Gulf World Marine Park in Panama City Beach and its Mexico-based parent company, The Dolphin Company" - Attorney General James Uthmeier in a X post on May 30

"Gulf World Marine Park is a Class C Exhibitor, license number 58-C-0992. APHIS has been in regular contact with the facility and has been conducting frequent inspections. The most recent inspection posted to the Public Search Tool is from a March 4 inspection" - USDA Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service

"This remains an active ongoing criminal investigation in conjunction with local, state, and federal officials, including the State Attorney’s Office. FWC recognizes and shares the rightful concerns of the community and will provide updates as soon as they become available" - FWC in a X post on May 28.

"The reported dangers to worker, visitor, and animal safety at Gulf World must be addressed without delay. City, county, state, and federal representatives are urgently working together to demand Gulf World comply with all investigations and applicable regulations. We continue to invite Gulf World to collaborate with us" - Panama City Beach Mayor Stuart Tettemer, March 24

Requests for comment were sent to Gulf World Marine Park and The Dolphin Company via their websites.