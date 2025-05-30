VIDEO: Tornado forms in St. Johns County, Florida off busy highway
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. - A tornado formed during stormy weather near a busy highway in northeast Florida on Thursday, likely startling drivers during their afternoon commute.
A traffic camera video shared by the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office on social media captured the twister touching down at State Road 9B and St. Johns Parkway shortly before 5 p.m.
Authorities reported no injuries, but the storm caused significant damage in parts of St. Johns County, downing trees and power lines.
The National Weather Service is currently investigating the incident.
The Source: This story was written based on information shared by the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office on May 29, 2025.