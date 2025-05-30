VIDEO: Tornado forms in St. Johns County, Florida off busy highway

The Brief A tornado touched down near a busy highway in northeast Florida on Thursday. It was caught on a traffic camera at State Road 9B and St. Johns Parkway. No injuries were reported, but the storm caused damage to trees and power lines.



A tornado formed during stormy weather near a busy highway in northeast Florida on Thursday, likely startling drivers during their afternoon commute.

A traffic camera video shared by the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office on social media captured the twister touching down at State Road 9B and St. Johns Parkway shortly before 5 p.m.

Authorities reported no injuries, but the storm caused significant damage in parts of St. Johns County, downing trees and power lines.

The National Weather Service is currently investigating the incident.

