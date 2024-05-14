article

Red Lobster has closed several locations across the U.S. in the weeks after it announced it was considering filing for bankruptcy protection due to financial pressures. The list of locations on the restaurant chain's website has been updated to reflect the locations that have closed its doors, albeit it's unclear at this time if these closures are permanent.

Bloomberg reported on Red Lobster's potential bankruptcy filing back in April. At the time, discussions about restructuring were ongoing and no final decision about a bankruptcy filing had been made.

This week, however, restaurant liquidator TAGeX Brands announced it would be hosting online auctions for several Red Lobster locations, including those shuttered in Florida. The auctions include fixtures, furniture and equipment, and run through Thursday.

TAGeX said it's "the largest restaurant equipment auction ever" on its website.

Red Lobster did not immediately respond to FOX 35's request for comment on Tuesday.

Red Lobster closing locations list in Florida

Here's a look at the Red Lobster locations in Florida that are listed as "closed" on the seafood chain's website, in alphabetical order by city:

Altamonte Springs: 340 West SR 436

Daytona Beach Shores: 3162 S Atlantic Ave.

Gainesville: 6910 W. Newberry Road

Hialeah: 1750 W 49th St.

Jacksonville: 13090 City Station Drive

Jacksonville: 416 Commerce Center Drive

Jacksonville: 8720 Baymeadows Road

Jensen Beach: 3544 NW Federal Hwy.

Kissimmee: 4010 West Vine St.

Largo: 10500 E Ulmerton Road

Leesburg: 10010 US Highway 441

Orlando: 3552 E. Colonial Drive

Orlando: 7373 W Colonial Drive

Orlando: 8003 Golden Sky Lane

Sanford: 20 Towne Center Circle

Tampa: 17021 Palm Pointe Drive

Tampa: 2625 East Busch Blvd.

Several Central Florida locations are still marked as "open," including Orlando (three locations), Daytona Beach, Merritt Island, Melbourne, Ocala and The Villages, to name a few.

Red Lobster equipment auction

TAGeX is currently managing the equipment auction for the following Red Lobster locations:

Altamonte Springs: 340 West State Road 436

Gainesville: 6910 West Newberry Road

Hialeah: 1750 West 49th St.

Largo: 10500 East Ulmerton Road

Orlando: 8003 Golden Sky Lane

At all five Florida locations, the "entire location contents" is listed for auction.

"Key items available in this location include high-performance ovens, upright refrigerators and freezers, cooking and warming solutions, and comprehensive bar and dining setups," TAGeX said on the auction page. "Featured brands may include Victory, Middleby, Blodgett, Pitco, Traulsen, Hoshizaki, and more!"

Perishable goods and alcohol are not included in the auction.

Auction winners must pick up their items at the restaurant location by the end of the day on Friday.

As of Tuesday morning, the most affordable bid is at the Hialeah location, where a bidder can get the "entire location contents" for $101.

Why is Red Lobster closing?

Red Lobster made headlines in 2023 after one of its executives revealed the restaurant group suffered an $11.3 million loss, and that the chain's popular "Ultimate Endless Shrimp" promo was to blame.

Bloomberg reported in April that Red Lobster was being advised by law firm King & Spalding on the potential bankruptcy filing, which came about to help relieve various financial pressures that have weighed on the company.

Red Lobster hasn't publicly commented on the situation, nor have they responded to FOX 35's requests for comment.

