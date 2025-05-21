Kirkman Road extension opens ahead of Epic Universe debut

The Brief Kirkman Road extension opens just in time for Epic Universe’s debut. The $285M project aims to ease traffic for tourists and residents alike. Local leaders call it a long-term investment in Orlando’s tourism future.



As Universal’s Epic Universe prepares for its grand opening, local leaders and theme park developers are celebrating another major milestone — the completion of a massive infrastructure project designed to connect the resort’s two campuses.

What we know:

The Kirkman Road extension, a $285 million infrastructure project, is now open, connecting Universal Orlando Resort to the soon-to-open Epic Universe theme park located two miles south.

The road stretches from Carrier Drive to Universal Boulevard and includes new design features like an elevated traffic circle and dedicated bus lanes. It was a coordinated effort between Orange County and Universal to ease congestion and improve transit for both visitors and local workers.

What we don't know:

While officials are confident the road will relieve traffic pressure, it remains to be seen how the new route will handle real-time park crowds, especially on opening day.

There is also uncertainty about long-term traffic patterns and whether additional infrastructure updates may be needed as visitation continues to grow. Data on traffic flow improvements and public reaction post-launch has yet to be gathered.

The backstory:

Planning for the Kirkman Road extension began alongside the development of Epic Universe. Recognizing the anticipated surge in visitor numbers, local and Universal officials collaborated early to ensure infrastructure was in place before the park's debut.

The road’s construction was carefully timed to mirror the pace of theme park development and was considered essential to managing Orlando’s growing tourism footprint.

What they're saying:

The road represents more than a connection between two Universal Orlando Resort campuses — it's a symbol of the region's economic growth and the deep ties between public funding and private development in Florida’s tourism sector.

Local leaders emphasized that the project benefits not just visitors, but also the thousands of area residents who live and work near the parks.

"I think it's very important. We know we're on the eve of a national mean and more the national and global grand opening, and I'm sure we're and have a lot more people than normal visiting here to see this new attraction," said Orange County Commissioner Mayra Uribe.

The highlight of the project is an elevated traffic circle — a rare feature in the region — aimed at keeping vehicles moving efficiently through one of Orlando’s most congested corridors.

"It does look a little intimidating when you drive up onto it for the first time, but it allows cars to navigate that big moving intersection without having to stop at lights," said Seth Kubersky, theme park expert.

The road also includes dedicated bus lanes to serve both Universal properties, allowing for more efficient transit options for tourists and employees alike.

"They've been able to get those busses off of the main route, which is good for the tourists, but it's also good for those of us who live and work at the area," Kubersky added.

Officials say the new stretch will relieve pressure on already-busy routes like International Drive and Universal Boulevard.

"We want to make sure that we can get them around easily, but we can get our residents, our workers around just as easy and as swiftly," Uribe said. "So I think the due diligence was very well taken."

Why you should care:

The Kirkman Road extension, a key artery linking Universal Orlando Resort to the new Epic Universe park two miles south, officially opened to traffic in tandem with final preparations at the $7 billion theme park. The improved route stretches from Carrier Drive to Universal Boulevard and includes design features never before used in Central Florida.

The public-private project came with a hefty price tag. Orange County contributed $125 million, while Universal added another $160 million to ensure the roadway could handle the expected influx of guests and provide long-term transportation improvements.

The timing of the project was no accident. Construction of the road ran parallel with the development of Epic Universe itself, ensuring both would be ready at launch.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office announced additional patrols along Kirkman Road, Universal Boulevard and Destination Parkway during this week’s grand opening festivities to manage the increased traffic and ensure public safety.

Officials say the investment reflects the broader growth of Orlando’s tourism industry — and the need to keep infrastructure on pace with demand.

