Driver faces suspension after disputing unpaid school zone ticket in Palm Bay

Autumn Faleris was recently issued a notice from the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV) that her driver’s license was in jeopardy of suspension because of an unpaid and unsettled traffic ticket.

What we know:

Autumn Faleris received a speeding ticket in February from a school zone camera in Palm Bay.

She claims she disputed the citation by requesting a hearing, but her driver’s license is now facing suspension due to non-payment. RedSpeed, the company behind the ticketing system, argues her hearing request was submitted too late, prompting the state to proceed with enforcement actions.

Faleris said she didn’t think the ticket was accurate based on the fact that she picked up her daughter in another part of town the day it was issued. She thinks the photo was taken from a different day and time. Based on this, she decided not to pay the ticket and requested a hearing, or so she thought.

She never heard back about a hearing date being scheduled. Now, she’s facing traffic charges for the unpaid ticket because the company said she missed the deadline to request the hearing.

The company, Redspeed, says her hearing request came in after the posted date which is why her license is being suspended.

Faleris' hiring an attorney because she said she would rather pay those fees, instead of an inaccurate speeding ticket. Her attorney is pushing for all charges to be dismissed and trying to ensure his client doesn’t lose her privilege to drive.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear whether the hearing request was indeed submitted in time and potentially mishandled, or if there was a failure in communication between the driver, RedSpeed, and the local clerk’s office.

What they're saying:

The case highlights the growing tension surrounding automated traffic enforcement, especially in sensitive areas like school zones. For drivers like Autumn Faleris, the threat of losing driving privileges raises alarms about procedural fairness.

"I have never been in trouble, never had my license threatened," said Faleris, who could lose her license due to a school zone speeding ticket.

"What appalls me more than anything is that she did request the hearing, and Redspeed just ignored that and told the clerk’s office she had failed to respond," said Faleris’s criminal defense attorney, David Ege.

RedSpeed sent FOX 35 a statement on the issue:

"Unfortunately, this driver was traveling at nearly twice the posted speed limit during an active 20 mph school zone — exactly the type of behavior this program is designed to deter. She failed to comply with the instructions outlined in the original violation notice as well as the follow-on reminder notice and missed the response deadline.

"As a result of her continued inaction, the police department reviewed the case and issued a Uniform Traffic Citation. Driver again failed to respond in the timely manner to the Uniform Traffic Citation which led to suspension of driving privileges.

This is an important reminder for speeders to not ignore the notices of violation, as they can result in loss of driving privileges This case serves as a clear example of how automated enforcement technology helps protect school zones from those who choose to ignore posted speed limits."

