Popular Lake Mary bagel shop closes its doors

The Bagel King location in Lake Mary has closed its doors for good.

The popular bagel shop announced the sudden closure on social media last week. While Bagel King did not disclose the reason for the store's closing, they hinted at a possible switch of locations.

"While we'll miss the cozy ambiance & loyal customers, we are thrilled to announce that this move allows us to pursue fresh, new opportunities that we can't wait to share with you," Bagel King said in a post on social media on April 23.

There are still two other locations open in Central Florida, including Casselberry and Winter Park.

FOX 35 visited the shuttered location in the Oaks at Lake Mary shopping center on Tuesday, and the bagel shop's signage had already been removed.

Also in that shopping center is Tijuana Flats, which recently announced it was filing for bankruptcy and closing 11 locations. The locations that are closing have not yet been revealed.