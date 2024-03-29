Beloved Apopka family diner closing after 20 years: 'Out of our control'

A longtime Apopka staple is closing its doors after 20 years in business.

Argos Family Diner announced their "difficult and emotional" closure on social media last weekend. The diner's last day of business is set for Sunday, April 14.

The restaurant said the decision to close was "out of our control" in its social media announcement.

"This has been a difficult and emotional decision, and sad to have to say goodbye after 20 great years. As much as we've loved serving you and seeing you walk through our doors over the years, this has been the most grueling decision that's now out of our control," the restaurant wrote on Facebook.

Patrons flooded the comments with well wishes for the popular diner.

"Best wishes to George and his family on their next endeavor!! Everyone in the community enjoys going to Argos. I worked at Argos for about 9 years, George gave me a chance despite having no serving experience. I made great friends and met a lot of wonderful people. You will be missed!!" one user said.

"We will miss you and your delicious food! It's a sad day for Apopka. You all have been the perfect example of what excellent customer service is all about! Thank you!" another user wrote.

"Oh, man this is rough news. We live literally blocks from you guys. Been going there for 19 years now, ever since we moved to Florida. I will definitely miss your staff. Friendliest people on the planet. Awesome food too. I wish the best for everyone there. You will be missed!" said another.

Argos Family Diner is located at 3346 E. Semoran Blvd. in Apopka and is open from 6:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Monday to Saturday and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday.