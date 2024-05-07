Beloved Ormond Beach pizza spot closes its doors after over 30 years

Stream FOX 35 News:

A beloved staple in Ormond Beach announced it's closing its doors for good after over 30 years of business.

Delcato's Pizza & Italian Restaurant made the announcement on Facebook on Friday.

Apopka family diner closing after 20 years: 'Out of our control'

"We are so very grateful for the decades of loyalty, love, and support that you all gave us as part of this wonderful Ormond community," the restaurant said on social media. "All of us - our family, our friends, our staff - have memories that we will cherish forever from our time serving you all."

They did not disclose a reason for closing the restaurant.

Loyal patrons shared their well-wishes for the shuttered food spot in the comments of the post.

"Heartbreaking…Best Pizza Ever!!!" one user wrote.

Vegan diner in Casselberry closes doors for good

"Great place, great people, enjoy retirement," said another.

"I'm heart broken," another user said.

Delcato's Pizza & Italian Restaurant was located at 1474 Granada Blvd. #445 in Ormond Beach.