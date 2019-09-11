TripAdvisor will no longer sell tickets to attractions that breed or import whales or dolphins
Travel website TripAdvisor announced it will no longer sell tickets or generate revenue from any attractions that are involved with the captivity of ocean mammals.
EA Sports moving Maitland HQ to Downtown Orlando
After months of speculation, Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer announced on Wednesday that EA Sports is moving to Downtown Orlando’s Creative Village.
Chick-fil-A named cleanest fast-food restaurant, but has slowest drive-thru, new studies say
The chicken-centric chain was recently crowned as having America’s cleanest fast-food restaurants in a new survey, but at the same time, the Atlanta-based eatery was denounced for operating the slowest drive-thru in the industry, according to a separate poll.
Lowe's hiring thousands of full-time and part-time employees during nationwide walk-in job fair
Employees of Lowe’s receive a 10 percent store discount, the company said
Engineer admits hacking Yahoo accounts searching for images
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) -- A former Yahoo software engineer has pleaded guilty to hacking into the accounts of some 6,000 Yahoo users in search of sexual photos and videos.
WeWork withdrawing its stock market IPO filing
WeWork's new leaders formally suspended a planned stock market debut Monday, as they seek to repair the battered image of a company that appeared to revolutionize the office-rental industry and was poised just weeks ago to go public with a value of nearly $50 billion.
Forever 21 files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection
Low-price fashion chain Forever 21, a one-time hot destination for teen shoppers that fell victim to its own rapid expansion and changing consumer tastes, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.
DoorDash says 4.9 million affected in third-party data breach
Online delivery service DoorDash announced that 4.9 million customers, Dashers and merchants were affected by a data breach Thursday.
Apple warns of iOS 13 bug which lets third-party keyboards access your data without permission
Apple discovered a bug in its iOS 13 and iPadOS which poses a potential security threat to users who have installed certain keyboard apps on iPhone, iPad and iPod touch.
FTC sues Match.com owner for connecting users to fake accounts, tricking consumers into upgrading
The Federal Trade Commission is sueing the online dating conglomerate Match Group, Inc., owner of Match.com, Tinder, OKCupid and PlentyOfFish for misleading hundreds of thousands of users by connecting them with fake love interests in order to get users to pay for its Match.com service.
Juul CEO steps down, company suspends advertising amid vaping-related illnesses and deaths
Juul Labs CEO Kevin Burns announced Wednesday that he is stepping down, while the e-cigarette company also announced that it will stop all print, digital and broadcast advertising in the U.S., effective immediately.
Marshalls launches first-ever online store
Popular discount retail store Marshalls officially launched its first-ever online store.
Kroger will soon sell avocados, other produce that has triple the shelf life thanks to new science
Kroger has expanded a partnership with California-based Apeel Sciences, a company that has developed a way to slow the rate at which produce rots, doubling and even tripling the shelf life of produce like limes and avocados.
IKEA apologizes for jerk chicken dish after cultural appropriation backlash
IKEA’s new jerk chicken with rice and peas has been slammed after the warehouse chain made the traditional Caribbean dish using the wrong ingredients.
Massive warehouse proposed in Deltona, company remains mystery
An Atlanta-based developer wants to build a massive facility in Deltona, but the company behind it remains a mystery.
UAW to go on strike after negotiations with GM fall through
The UAW announced Sunday morning that it would strike "effective at midnight tonight" after contract negotiations fell through.
Disney makes big donation to local high school
Disney is making a big donation to a local school where the band equipment was recently ruined in a fire.
MoviePass will shut down services on Sept. 14
After several months of hanging on, MoviePass will shut down indefinitely on Saturday.
Legoland Florida raises over $126,000 for Hurricane Dorian relief efforts
Legoland Florida is doing their part to help those impacted by Hurricane Dorian.
GameStop reportedly closing up to 200 more stores worldwide following global sales decline
Following a poor fiscal year, Gamestop’s Chief Financial Officer Jim Bell announced at an earnings call that the video game distributor is planning to shut down between 180 and 200 stores globally.