Kissimmee Checkers employee arrested in deadly shooting over food order

The Brief A Checkers employee in Kissimmee was arrested after allegedly shooting and killing a customer during an argument over a food order. The suspect, Elijah Travis Mackey, is charged with first-degree premeditated murder.



A Checkers employee has been arrested and charged with first-degree premeditated murder after a deadly shooting at the fast-food restaurant late Wednesday night, authorities said.

What we know:

According to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a shooting around 10:10 p.m. on May 21 at the Checkers location at 5780 W. Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway.

The investigation revealed that the suspect, 23-year-old Elijah Travis Mackey, was working at the restaurant when he became involved in a verbal dispute with a customer, identified as Wesley Robertson, over a food order.

Elijah Travis Mackey | CREDIT: Osceola County Sheriff’s Office

The argument escalated, and deputies said Mackey shot Robertson during the confrontation. The victim was taken to Osceola Regional Medical Center, where he later died from his injuries.

On May 22, the Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit obtained an arrest warrant for Mackey. He was arrested and booked into the Osceola County Jail on a charge of first-degree premeditated murder.

What's next:

The investigation is ongoing.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: