Amtrak train leaving Sanford delayed in North Carolina due to mechanical issues

The Brief An Amtrak Auto Train traveling from Sanford, Florida, to Lorton, Virginia, was temporarily stopped near Rocky Mount, North Carolina, on May 22 due to mechanical issues. Power was restored to most of the train, and Amtrak provided bus transportation for 65 passengers from the affected cars.



An Amtrak Auto Train carrying 465 passengers was temporarily stopped near Rocky Mount, North Carolina, on Thursday, May 22, due to mechanical issues, Amtrak officials confirmed.

What we know:

The train, which departed Sanford, Florida, on Wednesday, May 21, en route to Lorton, Virginia, experienced a partial power failure affecting two of its 16 cars. Crews managed to restore power to the rest of the train, and Amtrak provided substitute bus transportation for the 65 passengers in the cars that remained without power.

As a result of the incident, Amtrak canceled train services 52 and 53, which were both scheduled to depart on Thursday, May 22. Further updates on future service resumption were not immediately available.

