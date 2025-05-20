Here are the 10 best places to live in Florida, per study

The Brief Considering a fresh start in Florida? Here's what a new study says about the best places to call home.

Thinking of settling down in Florida or relocating within the Sunshine State? This report is for you.

U.S. News & World Report has just released its 2025–2026 list of the "Best Places to Live in Florida" – and here are the top 10 cities that made the cut.

Top 10 Best Places to Live in Florida, per study

By the numbers:

Parkland Palm Harbor Weston Jupiter Alafaya Palm Beach Gardens Ormond Beach Pensacola The Villages Naples

See the full list here.

How are cities ranked?

What we know:

The list was compiled based on information collected from both private and government sources, including the U.S. Census Bureau, Department of Commerce, the Federal Reserve and the Bureau for Economic Analysis.

That data was then broken down into five important factors Americans consider when choosing where to live:

Quality of life , which includes education, availability of health care and state economy

Value , such as housing affordability and cost of living

Desirability , including crime rates, weather, and culture

Job market , such as the median household income and the unemployment rate

Net migration, which measures whether people are moving to or away from each city

To rank at the top, a city must score highly in key factors such as desirability and quality of life.

Parkland ranks the best Florida city to live in

Parkland, located in South Florida, claimed the top spot on the list. Home to over 35,000 residents, the city boasts a median household income of $209,914 — significantly higher than the national median of $79,466. Its unemployment rate stands at just 2.82%.

How does Florida rank among other U.S. states?

Dig deeper:

Florida ranked No. 6 overall among all 50 U.S. states, thanks largely to its top rankings in economy (#1) and education (#2), according to U.S. News & World Report.

The state also performed well in areas like fiscal stability, crime and corrections, and the natural environment. However, it ranked near the bottom in opportunity (#47), signaling challenges in things like affordability, economic opportunity and equality.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: