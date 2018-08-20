Chipotle to open first Florida location with drive-thru service this Fall
Chipotle Mexican Grill will open their first Florida location with a drive-thru service this November in Kissimmee, Orlando Weekly reports.
Osceola County using cameras for pedestrian safety
Osceola County is using traffic cameras as an extra set of eyes, so they can keep track of what’s going on at the intersections for your safety, gathering information to make potential safety improvement to the roads, intersections and crosswalks.
Search for driver continues after man is struck, killed after leaving Kissimmee hospital
FHP investigating Kissimmee hit and run
Some customers are shocked after a regular customer at a Kissimmee-area Wawa was hit and killed trying to cross the street.
3 injured after car hits parked Florida Highway Patrol car
Officials say a Florida Highway Patrol trooper suffered minor injuries after a driver crashed into his parked patrol car in a construction zone
Driver sought after man is struck, killed while leaving Kissimmee hospital
Osceola County middle school students arrested for making 'stab' list of classmates
Two Osceola County students are in custody after detectives said the Horizon Middle School students wrote down a “stab” list with several students’ names on it and a “safe” list.
Man found guilty of killing 2 Kissimmee police officers faces death penalty
Everett Miller found guilty in shooting deaths of two Kissimmee police officers
Everett Miller, the man accused of gunning down and killing two Kissimmee police officers, was found guilty of first-degree murder by a jury on Wednesday after less than two hours of deliberations.
Prosecution rests in case against Everett Miller
State prosecutors on Monday rested their case against Everett Miller. Miller, 47, accused of killing Kissimmee Police Officer Matthew Baxter, 26, and Sgt. Sam Howard, 36.
Community honors fallen Kissimmee officers
A permanent fixture honoring two fallen officers in Kissimmee is now up.
Kissimmee police searching for robbery suspects
Kissimmee Police Detectives say they need the public's help identifying robbery suspects.
Kissimmee police locate person of interest in officers' shooting
On Friday, August 18th, officers responded to the area of Cypress Street and Palmway Street is Kissimmee in reference to shots being fired at two Kissimmee police officers.
Tebow finishes series in Kissimmee
Electricity cut off to local families
Former Kissimmee commissioner to appear in court
Good samaritan trails hit-and-run suspect
Kissimmee police to get new body cams
Alleged Cocaine Cowboy arrested after 26 years on the run
