Red Lobster: Is Florida-based seafood restaurant going out of business?

Is Red Lobster going out of business? The seafood chain is reportedly considering filing for bankruptcy to relieve financial pressures that have weighed on the company.

According to a report by Bloomberg citing people familiar with the discussions, Red Lobster is weighing a Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing to renegotiate burdensome leases and address other long-term contracts as well as rising labor costs.

The outlet reported that the seafood restaurant chain is being advised by law firm King & Spalding on the subject, and that while discussions about restructuring are ongoing and that no final decisions have been made about a bankruptcy filing .

History of Red Lobster in Florida

Did you know that this restaurant got its start in Florida? On March 6, 2015, the company moved from Lakeland, Florida, to downtown Orlando, Florida. The restaurant has since opened 47 locations in Florida, including nine in Central Florida, according to their website:

Altamonte Springs

Bradenton

Clearwater

Coral Springs

Daytona Beach Shores

Fort Lauderdale

Fort Pierce

Gainesville

Hollywood

Jensen Beach

Lake City

Lake Worth

Leesburg

Merritt Island

North Miami

Orange Park

Panama City

Pensacola

Port Charlotte

Saint Petersburg

Sebring

Tallahassee

The Villages

Winter Haven

Boynton Beach

Brandon

Clermont

Daytona Beach

Doral

Fort Myers

Fort Malton Beach

Hialeah

Jacksonville

Kissimmee

Lakeland

Largo

Melbourne

Miami

Ocala

Orlando

Pembrokes Pines

Plantation

Sanford

Spring Hill

Tampa

West Palm Beach

Now, it has more than 700 locations around the US.

The seafood chain has had a variety of owners and major investors since it was founded in 1968 by Bill Darden and Charley Woodsby.

How many restaurants does Red Lobster have in Florida?

General Mylls acquired the company in 1970 and helped it rapidly expand throughout the U.S. and Canada, before spinning it off into an independent publicly traded company called Darden Restaurants over two decades later.

Darden Restaurants sold Red Lobster to Golden Gate Capital in 2014. Thai Union, which previously had a one-fourth stake in the company, bought out Golden Gate's stake in the company in 2021.

Earlier this year, Thai Union announced it was planning to exit its investment in Red Lobster and take a write-off after announcing in a regulatory filing that the restaurant chain's "ongoing financial requirements no longer align with Thai Union's capital allocation priorities."

Red Lobster brought in Jonathan Tibus as its new CEO last month. Tibus is considered an expert in developing and implementing restructuring plans at underperforming restaurants, retail and hospitality companies and has led numerous restructuring efforts.

