Orlando-area Catholic church faces another setback after second fire
ORLANDO, Fla. - Incarnation Catholic Church in College Park is once again searching for a new place to worship after a fire damaged their new building early Wednesday morning.
The church’s original location was damaged by a fire in June 2023, and now their new space has been struck by another blaze.
The damage is concentrated around the altar, with charred remnants covering the table, lecterns, screens, statues, floors, and walls. Church officials have confirmed that the incident is being investigated as arson.
MORE STORIES
- Sarah Boone trial: Day three, potential jurors back for further questioning
- Newborn Sumatran Tiger cub born at Disney’s Animal Kingdom
- Tavares couple found dead in home; possible carbon monoxide poisoning, officials says
- Chase Bank robber arrested by Orange County Sheriff's Office in less than 24 hours
- Orlando Ballet opens their season with Shakespearian classic
- Palm Bay released nearly 500,000 gallons of sewage during Hurricane Milton: 'River of poop'
Orlando firefighters arrived at the Incarnation Church on Edgewater Drive just before 2 a.m. Video from a laundromat across the street captured their response. By the time firefighters arrived, the building’s alarm and sprinkler system had already been activated, helping to extinguish the flames. Crews then worked to vent the smoke from the building.
This is the second fire the church has faced in a little over a year. The original building, damaged in last year’s fire, remains fenced off and unused.
Investigators are working to determine the cause of the latest fire. In the meantime, the church has canceled all events scheduled at the new building through Saturday.
STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO:
- Download the FOX 35 News app for breaking news alerts, the latest news headlines
- Download the FOX 35 Storm Team Weather app for weather alerts & radar
- Sign up for FOX 35's daily newsletter for the latest morning headlines
- FOX Local: Stream FOX 35 newscasts, FOX 35 News+, Central Florida Eats on your smart TV