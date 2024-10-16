Orlando-area Catholic church faces another setback after second fire

Incarnation Catholic Church in College Park is once again searching for a new place to worship after a fire damaged their new building early Wednesday morning.

The church’s original location was damaged by a fire in June 2023, and now their new space has been struck by another blaze.

The damage is concentrated around the altar, with charred remnants covering the table, lecterns, screens, statues, floors, and walls. Church officials have confirmed that the incident is being investigated as arson.

Orlando firefighters arrived at the Incarnation Church on Edgewater Drive just before 2 a.m. Video from a laundromat across the street captured their response. By the time firefighters arrived, the building’s alarm and sprinkler system had already been activated, helping to extinguish the flames. Crews then worked to vent the smoke from the building.

This is the second fire the church has faced in a little over a year. The original building, damaged in last year’s fire, remains fenced off and unused.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the latest fire. In the meantime, the church has canceled all events scheduled at the new building through Saturday.

