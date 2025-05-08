TikTok Chromebook challenge sparks Florida school warnings

The Brief Central Florida school districts are warning students and parents about a viral TikTok challenge. It's called the "Chromebook Challenge". People are sticking items in the devices port which causes it to spark, smoke, or catch fire.



What we know:

Lake County Schools issued warnings to parents about the TikTok Challenge Wednesday. The district advised students and parents they could face severe consequences - including expulsion or criminal charges - if a student is caught doing the challenge on a district device.

This comes after a brief evacuation at Mt. Dora Middle School on Wednesday. The district confirmed the incident which prompted several classrooms to briefly evacuate.

The district says there are no reports of student injuries or additional property damage.Other districts - like The School District of Osceola - sent a warning to parents this week too.

The district confirmed its I.T. Department is reviewing devices that were reported to have issues to see if the TikTok challenge may have been the cause.

The backstory:

The "Chromebook Challenge" is a viral challenge over social media.

People are recorded putting sharp or metal objects into the charging port which short circuits the system.

This causes the lap top to spark, smoke, or catch fire.

What they're saying:

Local fire officials are also weighing in on the safety. The devices have lithium-ion batteries which they say can be toxic if they catch fire or burn hotter and faster.

"This is super serious," said Tod Zellers, Assistant Fire Chief of Special Operations Seminole County, "Those lithium ion batteries catch on fire or explode and put off toxic gas which can immediately overcome someone who is close, as well as, burn much hotter and quicker than other fires we see."

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: