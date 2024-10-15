Palm Bay released nearly 500,000 pounds of sewage during Hurricane Milton: 'River of poop'

The City of Palm Bay is under fire for dumping almost 500,000 pounds of sewage during Hurricane Milton.

The infrastructure failed, and lift stations overflowed all over the city. This isn’t a new issue for some Palm Bay residents who’ve been sounding the alarm about struggling infrastructure for years.

A few months ago, FOX 35 News was in Palm Bay Estates off U.S. Highway 1, hearing from neighbors concerned about sewage seeping out of lift stations. What happened during the hurricane isn’t shocking to residents who say the city's systems are failing.

"There shouldn’t be half a million gallons of stuff out there," said Bart Hynes, a Palm Bay resident.

Hynes is referencing sewage, and the City of Palm Bay said more than 467,000 pounds of it escaped from four lift stations during Hurricane Milton.

"It frustrates me more than shocks me to be honest with you," said another Palm Bay resident, Terry Stuhlmiller.

Stuhlmiller is frustrated because he’s been fighting for updates at the lift station near his home for years. FOX 35 first reported on the issue back in May. These homeowners were fed up then, showing FOX 35 pictures of dirty water and dead fish near their homes that connect to Turkey Creek.

One woman said, "It’s disgusting. You see actual turds floating."

Jackie Pignolet also told us in May, the water behind her home was "a river of poop." This new hurricane failure with sewage is fueling new frustrations for Palm Bay residents.

"They’re collecting all the money, but they don’t seem to be providing the services," said Harmon.

The City of Palm Bay tells FOX 35 they’re working on fixes. A spokesperson says:

"Current and near future improvements for wastewater include over $32.6 million of approved projects including upgrades to multiple lift stations, lining pipes to help with infiltration and intrusion of stormwater, installing permanent bypass pumps, and building a new wastewater reclamation facility."

Neighbors want to see improvements happen faster because they say the current systems aren’t cutting it.

"Everything gets swept under a rug, and it’s just totally frustrating," concluded Stuhlmiller.

FOX contacted the Florida Department of Environmental Protection to see if Palm Bay would be fined for this sewage spill. We are still waiting for a response.

