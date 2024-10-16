Sarah Boone trial: Day three, potential jurors back for further questioning

The Sarah Boone murder trial continues on Wednesday, now on day three, with jury selection continuing.

Over the span of Monday and Tuesday, 200 people were brought into the Orange County Court for jury selection.

54 people left yesterday as potential jurors and will return Wednesday for further questioning in order to finalize a jury.

Once the jury is set, they will move on to opening statements.

Sarah Boone (Photo via Orange County Corrections)

In court Tuesday, Boone seemed to be focused and was taking notes during jury selection.

She also had, what some would say, an interesting snack request including:

2 juice packs

2 bags of chips

A bag of candy

A Pop-tart

5 peppermints

According to Boone's attorney, she needs these snacks to keep her energy high for court, however that request has not yet been granted by the court.

Court is set to begin at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.