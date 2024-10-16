Expand / Collapse search

Sarah Boone trial: Day three, potential jurors back for further questioning

By and Stephanie Buffamonte
Published  October 16, 2024 7:52am EDT
Sarah Boone, attorney fist bump during jury selection

Sarah Boone and her attorney appeared to give each other a fist bump ahead of the second day of jury selection in her second-degree murder trial. Boone is accused of second-degree murder in the death of her boyfriend, Jorge Torres. Torres was found dead inside a suitcase inside their Winter Park home in 2020. Boone has pleaded not guitly to the charge.

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Sarah Boone murder trial continues on Wednesday, now on day three, with jury selection continuing. 

Over the span of Monday and Tuesday, 200 people were brought into the Orange County Court for jury selection. 

54 people left yesterday as potential jurors and will return Wednesday for further questioning in order to finalize a jury. 

Once the jury is set, they will move on to opening statements.

In court Tuesday, Boone seemed to be focused and was taking notes during jury selection.

She also had, what some would say, an interesting snack request including:

  • 2 juice packs
  • 2 bags of chips
  • A bag of candy
  • A Pop-tart
  • 5 peppermints 

According to Boone's attorney, she needs these snacks to keep her energy high for court, however that request has not yet been granted by the court. 

Court is set to begin at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.