Newborn Sumatran Tiger cub born at Disney’s Animal Kingdom

article

A newborn Sumatran tiger cub has joined the ranks of a critically endangered species at Walt Disney World Resort’s Animal Kingdom.

The cub, named Bakso, is the first Sumatran tiger born at the park in seven years.

Bakso was born under the care of Disney’s animal care team, who have been closely monitoring the cub’s health and development.

Cubs typically remain with their mother for 18 to 24 months, receiving necessary care and bonding during that time.

Sumatran tigers are critically endangered, with fewer than 400 remaining in the wild.

The birth of Bakso represents a significant contribution to the conservation of this species.

Guests will be able to see Bakso and his mother when they make their debut on the Maharajah Jungle Trek in early 2025.