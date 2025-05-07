Port Orange shooting: 2 Walgreens employees shot, gunman found dead outside store, police say

The Brief A shooting has occurred in Port Orange near Taylor Rd. and Williamson Blvd., authorities say. Officials confirmed at least two victims with gunshot injuries. A man, identified as the suspect, was found dead from a gunshot wound in the parking lot. The investigation is ongoing, and the public is advised to avoid the area.



A large police presence surrounded a Walgreens in Port Orange on Tuesday evening as officers investigated a deadly shooting near the intersection of Taylor Road and Williamson Boulevard.

Gunman dead, at least 2 injured

What we know:

Authorities are investigating a shooting that took place near the intersection of Taylor Road and Williamson Boulevard.

According to officials, officers responded to a Walgreens where they found one man dead in the parking lot and two Walgreens employees injured from gunfire inside the store. The deceased was later identified as the suspected gunman.

Police believed the suspect died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The Walgreens employees were transported by ambulance to a hospital, authorities said.

The scene, located in a shopping plaza that includes the Walgreens and a Waffle House, drew a crowd of onlookers. Witnesses told FOX 35 News they were inside the Walgreens when a person entered the store asking for a manager before shots were fired. A police spokesman said no customers were inside the store when the shots were fired.

Several officers remained at the scene alongside a medical examiner’s vehicle, and yellow police tape cordoned off the area just before 7 p.m. The Volusia County Sheriff's Office also responded to the scene. '

FOX 35 reporter Stephanie Buffamonte said bystanders appeared shaken by the incident.

What we don't know:

The motive behind the shooting, and the identities of those involved, have not yet been released. Police have not said whether this was a random or targeted shooting.

What they're saying:

A man, whom police identified as the shooter, was found dead in the Walgreens parking lot when officers arrived at the scene. Two Walgreens employees were also injured by gunfire and transported by ambulance to a hospital, authorities said.

"Fortunately, there were no customers inside the store at the time of the shooting," said Port Orange Police spokesperson Mike Wallace. "By the grace of God, we had a lot of officers in the area and they were able to respond quickly."



