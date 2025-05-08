Florida fitness influencer faces 5 felonies for running over cop and fleeing, police say

The Brief A Florida personal trainer and fitness influencer was arrested after he allegedly ran over a cop, fled the scene and crashed into another vehicle at high speed. Officials said the police officer involved in the incident sustained injuries and was taken to the hospital but is expected to recover. Brazilian-born Armando Fogaça, 37, is facing multiple felony charges and is being held in jail with no bond.



A Florida personal trainer and fitness influencer with hundreds of thousands of followers on Instagram was arrested after he allegedly ran over a cop, fled the scene and crashed into another vehicle at high speed.

Brazilian-born Armando Fogaça, 37, is facing multiple felony charges.

The police officer involved in the accident sustained injuries and was taken to the hospital but is expected to recover.

Viral fitness influencer arrested

The backstory:

According to an official arrest affidavit from the Miami Beach Police Department, the incident began when an officer was monitoring the intersection of Lenox Avenue and State Road A1A in Miami Beach on Monday, stopping potential violators from making a right turn on a solid red light onto A1A.

Authorities said Fogaça approached riding a silver 2015 Triumph motorcycle with his wife and made a right turn, violating the law.

The police officer said he was in full motor uniform and stepped out onto the lane of traffic occupied by the motorcycle, ordering Fogaça to pull over to the side. Authorities said Fogaça came to a full stop before then accelerating and hitting the officer.

Officials said Fogaça then fled the scene of the crime, ran a red light and crashed into another vehicle at about between 80-100 mph.

Authorities said the officer had to be treated for injuries at a local hospital, including fractured ribs, abrasions and bruising throughout his body.

Fogaça’s wife was also taken to the hospital’s trauma center after being thrown off the bike.

Police said Fogaça has no driver’s license, just a Brazilian passport.

Armando Fogaça, a Brazilian-born personal trainer and fitness influencer with hundreds of thousands of followers on Instagram, was arrested Monday. (Credit: Miami Beach Police Department)

‘Zero tolerance for those who threaten the well-being of our city’

What we know:

Fogaça cried while appearing in court on Tuesday.

His attorney claimed he did not mean to hit the officer.

Reports show Fogaça is facing the following charges:

Leaving the scene of a crash causing serious bodily injury

Driving without a license causing serious injury

Fleeing and eluding an officer

Reckless driving causing serious bodily injury

Aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer

What they're saying:

Miami Beach Police Chief Wayne Jones issued the following statement on Tuesday:

"This incident serves as a stark reminder of the inherent dangers our officers face each day while serving the community. We are grateful that our motorman is on the path to recovery and is now home with the support of his loved ones. Let me be clear — anyone who harms one of my officers or endangers the safety of the Miami Beach community will be held accountable. There is zero tolerance for those who threaten the well-being of our city."

What's next:

Records show Fogaça is being held in the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center with no bond.

Officials said he is also facing an immigration hold.

Who is Armando Fogaça?

Dig deeper:

Fogaça is a 37-year-old South Beach resident, originally from Brazil.

The personal trainer and fitness influencer has garnered hundreds of thousands of followers on Instagram alone. He is seen in videos on social media using his strength to crush watermelons and pumpkins, as well as to bend cooking pans.

