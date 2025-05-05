FOX 35 Investigates sovereign citizens, after man arrested twice in ten days for the same crime

The Brief Earl Myers, a self-proclaimed "American State National," has been arrested twice in ten days for driving violations and is accused of refusing to recognize state laws. Authorities are increasingly concerned due to a rise in violent encounters involving sovereign citizens, particularly in Florida. Sheriff Mike Chitwood fears Myers may escalate to violence and has requested he be held without bond.



A man claiming to be an American State National has just been arrested for the same crime for a second time in ten days.

American State National is another term for "sovereign citizen" – anti-government extremists who do not believe they’re subject to the law.

"Sovereign Clown" arrested twice in two weeks

The backstory:

Earl Myers was allegedly driving with an obscured tag on the car he was driving, and deputies who stopped him discovered he did not have a license and was driving in an unregistered car without insurance. In April, deputies say they also found him to be a felon in possession of a semi-automatic handgun and some weed.

Myers claims he has not "contracted with any government to follow state laws."

Sheriff Mike Chitwood says he’s fearful for what could happen moving forward.

2024, a record-breaking year for violent encounters

What we know:

The Anti-Defamation League says 2024 set a record for violent encounters between law enforcement officers and sovereign citizens.

Most of those were in Florida.

Last June, a man tried to drive his car through a secure gate at the airport in Melbourne – that happened after Palm Bay Police had put out a bulletin warning about him.

In May of 2024, a man opened fire on deputies in Hamilton County – in North Florida – while they were trying to serve a warrant.

And three weeks before that, a man shot two Polk County deputies when they asked him to leave a closed city park.

What we don't know:

Sheriff Chitwood is worried about the escalation of encounters between law enforcement officers and Myers, but doesn’t know how to prevent crimes.

"It's illegal…and you're going to be arrested"

What they're saying:

Sheriff Mike Chitwood says law enforcement officers train for encounters with people who view themselves as sovereign citizens, since they can often become violent.

"When I hear that, it makes the hair on the back of your neck stand up because it's not a regular car stop."

Sheriff Chitwood called the viewpoint of sovereign citizens delusional – emphasizing that no one is above the law, no matter how much someone may claim to be.

"It doesn't fly. It's illegal. You don't have the right to do it and you're going to be arrested."

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd has also talked about sovereign citizens before.

"They’re dangerous," he said.

What's next:

Sheriff Chitwood says he’s worried things with Myers will continue to escalate. He fears that when (not if) Myers gets out of jail, he could become violent toward law enforcement officers.

In the meantime, authorities have requested Myers be held in jail without bond while he awaits his trial.

