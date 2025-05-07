Tina Brown is Florida's only woman currently on death row

The Brief Only one woman remains on death row in Florida. Tina Brown was sentenced to death in 2012 after she was convicted of brutally murdering her 19-year-old neighbor in Escambia County. It's unclear when she will be executed.



Tina Brown is currently the only woman on death row in Florida, according to the state's department of corrections.

What we know:

She was convicted of first-degree murder in the brutal March 2010 murder of 19-year-old Audreanna Zimmerman, a mother of two who was stunned with a taser, beaten, and set on fire. Zimmerman managed to walk nearly a third of a mile to seek help but died two weeks later from her injuries.

Tina Brown (Credit: Florida Department of Corrections)

Brown, now 54, is currently incarcerated at the Lowell Annex Correctional Institution in Ocala.

What we don't know:

It is unclear when she will be executed.

Dig deeper:

Brown was one of three women involved in the attack. Authorities said all three women knew the victim, as they lived in neighboring trailers in Escambia County. One of the women, who was 16 at the time, was sentenced to life in prison and was spared the death penalty due to her age.

The other woman received a 25-year prison sentence.

What is life like on death row in Florida?

Death row inmates in Florida are housed in small individual cells, with men at Union Correctional Institution and women at Lowell Annex.

Inmates are served three meals a day, may shower every other day, and can receive mail, can watch church services on TV, and have radios or snacks in their cells.

Security is strict, with hourly checks and constant restraints during movement. Death row inmates are easily identified by their orange shirts.