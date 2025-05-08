FOX 35 Investigates: Grief beyond the grave

The Brief Several Seminole County families are upset after they say items were tossed from their loved one's gravesites at Oviedo Methodist Cemetery. The church that runs the cemetery says the grounds were cleared as a health and safety hazard for maintenance crews. Families say they were not given notice.



What we know:

At least 4 families spoke with Fox 35 after they say their loved one's graves were cleared of sentimental mementos at Oviedo Methodist Cemetery in early May.

The families have called on the church that owns the cemetery to apologize for their actions.

They're also pushing for clearance to continue to place items at their loved one's graves.

The church has since apologized and says it plans to meet with families impacted.

The backstory:

The cemetery is owned by First Methodist Church of Oviedo. Their attorney says the church recently cleared out items from the cemetery that may have been a health a safety hazard for groundskeeping staff.

They also confirm they updated their policy on what is allowed at gravesites in 2022. It now includes a rule that prohibits items like shells, figurines, pinwheels, banners, flags, crosses, or garden ornaments.

What they're saying:

Families argue the church didn't provide notice that it was clearing out the cemetery. They also say they were not alerted the church updated its cemetery policy. Families say in their original signed paperwork - the rules included did not prohibit mementos. One woman buried her mom as recently as 2021.

"My mom was my best friend," said Christina Perez, "Now, with their actions that have happened this week - it's like I'm losing her all over again."

"I would have buried my son and husband in the backyard if I had known that this is what was going to happen. You want to have some sense of control where your people are place," said Ruby Massey. She has upwards of 15 relatives buried at the cemetery.

The other side:

The pastor of the church, First Methodist Lead Pastor Brian James, issued a statement saying:

"I have overseen so many of the final services through my time here, and the Oviedo Methodist Cemetery is one of the sacred spaces that have blessed my 40 years of ministry. I understand that with any change comes a challenge, and it grieves me that this is what has happened here. In the future, we are seeking to put in place a better understanding of how the cemetery will function and what families can expect of us. I know that this may not ameliorate the feelings of today, but on behalf of our church family, I apologize for the hurt our actions have caused. It has never been, nor will it ever, be our intent. For those affected by the lack of communication regarding the removal of cemetery items, First Methodist is committed to meeting with them and listening to their suggestions for improvement. All inquiries can be directed to the church office at info@fmcoviedo.net or (407) 365-3255 .

What's next:

At least one family says they plan to switch churches following the incident.

The church says in addition to meeting with impacted families, it's started the process of digitizing all cemetery records to have a complete database. It also plans to add digital signs at the Cemetery to provide notice of events and scheduled cemetery cleanup. The church also plans to use its social media channels to provide notice.

