Tavares couple found dead in home; possible carbon monoxide poisoning, officials says

On Tuesday, October 15, 2024, Tavares Police Department deputies responded to a well-being check at a home inside Tiki Village Mobile Park.

The complaint stated that the couple had not been seen since before Hurricane Milton, which made landfall on October 9.

The couple, a 67-year-old man, Perry Leintz, and an 85-year-old woman, Constance Albrecht, were found dead in the home.

After speaking with neighbors, officials learned that the couple lost power and were using a generator that was located inside their shed that was joined with the house.

According to officials, both showed signs indicating possible carbon monoxide poisoning.

However, a cause of death can not be confirmed until the Medical Examiner's Office completes their autopsies, which can take a couple of weeks.

This case is still under investigation. We will provide updates as we learn more.



