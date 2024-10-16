Orlando Ballet opens their season with Shakespearian classic

article

The Orlando Ballet Company is launching its 2024-2025 performance season with the Shakespearean classic ‘Romeo & Juliet’.

The company hopes to bring this production of Shakespeare's timeless love story to life through dance and music.

The Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra will be accompanying the ballet and performing Sergei Prokofiev’s iconic score, which "underscores the emotional highs and lows of the story, enhancing the dramatic choreography", according to the company.

Guest choreographer James Sofranko, the artistic director of Grand Rapids Ballet, will lead this production.

"We’ve infused this story with a level of realness where the audience feels just how deep Juliet and Romeo’s feelings were for each other," Sofranko said. "No one can avoid becoming immersed in the drama of their tragic love story when you’re witnessing this level of dance and music."

Credit: Israel Zavaleta Escobedo

Sofranko also brought in a stage combat specialist and choreographer from the Oregon Shakespeare Festival, who so happens to be his brother, Jospeh Sofranko, to collaborate on this performance. He helped design the sword-fighting scenes throughout the show.

Jorden Morris, Orlando Ballet's Artistic Director, says he chose this Shakespearean classic as the season opener due to its long-lasting popularity and universal themes.

"The world’s adoration of ‘Romeo & Juliet’ continues because of the story itself and just how beautifully it can be told through ballet," Morris said. "Everyone understands teen angst, fighting over a girl, and having your heart shattered. James’ choreography speaks to the power of telling a classic love story through lovely movement and amazing music".

For additional details and tickets, visit Orlando Ballet's website.