Woman killed by alligator in Florida: FWC to share new details on deadly Lake Kissimmee incident

Florida wildlife officials are expected to release new details about their investigation into Tuesday’s alligator attack that resulted in the death of a woman.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) is expected to hold a news conference on Wednesday at 11:30 a.m.

Woman killed by alligator on Lake Kissimmee in Florida

What we know:

On Tuesday afternoon, shortly after 4 p.m., FWC personnel were called out to assist local law enforcement with an incident involving an alligator at Lake Kissimmee State Park near the mouth of Tiger Creek into Lake Kissimmee.

According to initial reports, two people were kayaking or canoeing on the lake when a woman came across an alligator and went into the water. She was later found dead.

The alligator attack comes two months after a kayaker was attacked by an alligator on a canal between Tiger Lake and Kissimmee Lake.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not provided information about the woman’s identity. A contracted nuisance alligator trapper was dispatched to the area. It’s unclear whether the alligator was captured.

Officials have not said whether the area has been temporarily closed or if public access to the lake has been restricted in the wake of the incident.

What is Lake Kissimmee State Park?

The backstory:

Lake Kissimmee State Park is a popular recreation area located off State Road 60, about 15 miles east of Lake Wales. The park is known for its rich biodiversity, and that includes large populations of alligators. Visitors often kayak or canoe through waterways such as the Zipper Canal and Lake Rosalie, launching from designated areas including the cow camp bridge and the marina.

The Kissimmee Chain of Lakes Area (KCOLA) spans 21,000 acres across Polk and Osceola counties and forms part of the headwaters of the Kissimmee-Okeechobee-Everglades watershed—a vital ecological corridor for the state.

Despite the beauty and recreational appeal of the region, it is home to native wildlife, including potentially dangerous predators. Alligator encounters are not uncommon in Central Florida’s freshwater systems, particularly during warmer months when the reptiles are more active.

When is alligator mating season in Florida?

Alligator courtship typically begins in early April, with mating occurring during May or June, according to the FWC.

During mating season, female alligators will build a nest and deposit about 32 to 46 eggs in late June or early July. The eggs take about 63 to 68 days to hatch, usually between mid-August and early September.

How to stay safe from Florida alligators?

What you can do:

The FWC works to keep Floridians and visitors informed and recommends the following precautionary measures near alligators, including in or near the water, to reduce the chances of conflicts with alligators.

Keep a safe distance if you see an alligator. If someone is concerned about an alligator, they should call FWC’s toll-free Nuisance Alligator Hotline at 866-FWC-GATOR (866-392-4286), and we will dispatch a contracted nuisance alligator trapper to resolve the situation.

Keep pets on a leash and away from the water’s edge. Pets often resemble alligators’ natural prey.

Swim only in designated swimming areas during daylight hours and without your pet. Alligators are most active between dusk and dawn.

Never feed an alligator. It’s illegal and dangerous. When fed, alligators can lose their natural wariness and instead learn to associate people with the availability of food. This can lead to an alligator becoming a nuisance and needing to be removed from the wild.

