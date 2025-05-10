Palm Bay substitute teacher arrested for allegedly sharing inappropriate photo of himself with female student

The Brief A Palm Bay substitute teacher has been arrested after he allegedly shared an inappropriate photo of himself with a female student. Ajani McPherson, 27, was arrested on Friday at Palm Bay Magnet High. McPherson is facing felony charges and is being held in the Brevard County Jail with a bond set at $52,500.



A Palm Bay substitute teacher has been arrested after he allegedly shared an inappropriate photo of himself with a female student.

What we know:

Brevard Public Schools officials confirmed with FOX 35 News on Saturday that a substitute teacher at Palm Bay Magnet High was arrested on Friday on the school's campus.

Officials said the man was arrested after he allegedly shared a nude photo of himself with a female student.

The school leaders have identified the man as 27-year-old Ajani McPherson.

Ajani McPherson, 27, was arrested on Friday at Palm Bay Magnet High. (Credit: Brevard County Sheriff's Office)

What we don't know:

It is currently unclear how young the female student that was shown the picture is.

Officials have not clarified if there could be other possible victims.

No longer employed

What they're saying:

Brevard officials said McPherson was not a coach, was "not a regular substitute teacher" and had not been with the school for even a month when the arrest happened.

They said he is no longer employed by Brevard Public Schools.

"We are deeply troubled by these accusations and (are) working closely with law enforcement as they conduct their investigation," school officials said in a prepared statement. "These actions are a tremendous violation of trust."

What's next:

Records show McPherson is facing felony charges and is being held in the Brevard County Jail with a bond set at $52,500.

FOX 35 News has reached out to the Palm Bay Police Department for more information on the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more updates.

