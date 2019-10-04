Flood Warning

FLC069-127-041800- /O.CON.KMLB.FL.W.0004.000000T0000Z-191004T1800Z/ /ASTF1.1.ER.000000T0000Z.1910...

Flood Warning

FLC069-127-041800- /O.CON.KMLB.FL.W.0004.000000T0000Z-191004T1800Z/ /ASTF1.1.ER.000000T0000Z.1910...

Weather Forecast: October 3, 2019

Weather Forecast: October 3, 2019

Good Thursday to you! Looks like a great weather day for Central Florida today. Warm highs near 90 with lots of sunshine, rain chances are at 10% or less. The beaches could be the place to be, highs there are near 87, lighter breezes and nearly zero on the rain chances. Tonight, mostly clear and cool late. Lows near 71, dry skies. Enjoy it all!

Rip Current Statement

FLZ047-054-059-064-141-147-040000- /O.NEW.KMLB.RP.S.0033.191003T1000Z-191004T0000Z/ Southern Brev...

Rip Current Statement

FLZ047-054-059-064-141-147-040000- /O.NEW.KMLB.RP.S.0033.191003T1000Z-191004T0000Z/ Southern Brev...

Rip Current Statement

FLZ124-125-133-138-040000- /O.EXT.KJAX.CF.S.0006.000000T0000Z-191004T0000Z/ /O.EXT.KJAX.RP.S.0015...

Coastal Flood Statement

FLZ124-125-133-138-040000- /O.EXT.KJAX.CF.S.0006.000000T0000Z-191004T0000Z/ /O.EXT.KJAX.RP.S.0015...

Coastal Flood Statement

FLZ025-032-033-037-038-040000- /O.EXT.KJAX.CF.S.0006.000000T0000Z-191004T0000Z/ Inland Duval-Clay...