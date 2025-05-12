Criminal checklist: Florida man accused of murdering Titusville woman had written plan, according to officials
ORLANDO, Fla. - The man accused of kidnapping and murdering a Titusville woman in March 2025 had a written step-by-step plan, which was released by officials Monday. The document written by accused killer David Barber included a "what-to-buy" list, a reminder to place fingerprints on a toilet lid and more. Barber is accused of kidnapping and murdering 72-year-old Jessie Kirk.
From missing to murdered: What happened on March 4?
The backstory:
On March 4, 2025, 72-year-old Jessie Kirk of Titusville was reported missing by a friend after failing to show up for a morning walk, authorities said.
Around 9:30 a.m. a vehicle fire was reported in Orange County near State Road 520 and State Road 50.
During a search for Kirk around noon, Titusville police said they encountered a "suspicious" man, later identified as Barber, near her condo. He was arrested on charges of loitering, prowling, and grand theft auto.
At 1:09 p.m. the burned vehicle in Orange County was identified as Kirk’s white Lincoln SUV. Almost two hours later at 2:45 p.m. human remains were discovered at Haulover Canal, which were later confirmed to be Kirk's.
Criminal checklist: Accused killer's written plan
New Information:
On May 12, 2025, the State Attorney's Office released Barber's handwritten "manifesto" and buy list. Part of this 12-page document was a "timeline" with dates and what seems to be a step-by-step plan.
The "timeline" includes statements such as:
- "Park across the street, observe and put on disguise"
- "Have in purse: Gun, duct tape, eyes and ears, handcuffs"
- "Gag, blindfold and detain"
- "When leaving after sweeping house after bleaching, place K's fingerprint on toilet lid"
‘Timeline’ | Credit: Office of the State Attorney, 18th Judicial Circuit
The handwritten document also included a "buy list" and "gather list" including items such as guns, restraints, pills, masks and more.
‘Buy list’ | Credit: Office of the State Attorney, 18th Judicial Circuit
The document also seems to include a type of financial plan – which investigators and the State Attorney's Office have determined was a part of the reason Barber allegedly killed Kirk. There is also a list of businesses where gold can be purchased.
Below is the full 12-page handwritten document:
Who was Jessie Kirk?
Kirk, a well-loved community member in Titusville, was active in local philanthropy and known for growing sunflowers and vegetables, which she donated to those in need. She and her late husband were both celebrated for their community contributions.
State seeks death penalty for Barber
What we know:
35-year-old David Barber faces multiple charges in the death of Jessie Kirk:
- First-degree premeditated murder, a capital felony punishable by life in prison or the death penalty.
- Kidnapping
- Arson
- Abuse of a dead human body
- Grand theft of a motor vehicle
- Burglary of a dwelling
- Petit theft between $100-$750
- Two counts of tampering with or destroying evidence
Booking photo of David Barber from a previous, unrelated arrest
Last week, State Attorney William Scheiner announced that the state will seek the death penalty for Barber for multiple reasons, including:
- The capital felony was committed for pecuniary (financial) gain.
- The crime was "especially heinous, atrocious, or cruel."
- The homicide was committed in a "cold, calculated and premeditated manner without any pretense of moral or legal justification."
What's next:
According to the Brevard County Clerk of Courts, a docket sounding is scheduled for June 11, at 9 a.m.
