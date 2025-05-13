Driver killed in two-vehicle crash on State Road 44 in DeLand

The Brief A driver was killed Monday morning in a crash involving two pickup trucks on State Road 44 in DeLand, according to Florida Highway Patrol. The other driver and a passenger were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.



A driver was killed Monday morning in a crash involving two pickup trucks on State Road 44 at Shell Road in Volusia County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the crash happened at around 7:52 a.m. and involved a 2018 Toyota Tacoma and a 2023 RAM 2500. The driver of the Toyota, who has not yet been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver and passenger of the RAM were taken to AdventHealth DeLand with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

Both directions of State Road 44 at Shell Road remain blocked as authorities continue their investigation. A media release will be issued once more details become available.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: