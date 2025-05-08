Woman shot, killed after attacking Orange County deputies with knife: officials

The Brief A woman was shot and killed after she reportedly attacked Orange County deputies with a knife late Wednesday night. Deputies responded to an Orange County apartment after receiving a 911 call from a person who claimed they had been battered and strangled. When law enforcement entered the unit, a woman with a knife appeared and attacked them, causing two deputies to shoot and kill her, authorities said.



A woman is dead after being shot by Orange County deputies who they said attacked them with a knife late Wednesday night.

What we know:

On Wednesday, around 11 p.m., deputies responded to a 911 call from a person who claimed they had been battered and strangled in an apartment on Titelist Court in Orange County.

Deputies forced entry after hearing screams coming from inside the unit. As they moved through the apartment, the screaming continued from a back room.

According to authorities, a woman believed to be in her late 20s then emerged and began attacking deputies with a knife.

As a result, two deputies fired their guns, striking the woman. She later died at a local hospital.

The deputies were not hurt.

What we don't know:

We don't know the identity or motive of the woman, or what exactly occurred before deputies arrived. It’s also unclear whether the woman was connected to the initial 911 call.

What's next:

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) will investigate the shooting and the results will be turned over to the State Attorney's Office for review – which is standard protocol in officer-involved shootings.

After that, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said it will conduct an internal investigation.

The deputies involved in the shooting have been placed on temporary, paid administrative leave pending the initial FDLE review.

