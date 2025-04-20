FSU shooting: School waives mandatory attendance, offers virtual options

The Brief Although Florida State University (FSU), will resume classes on its main campus in Tallahassee, Florida, on Monday, the school is providing students and instructors with new options. FSU leaders said the school will waive mandatory attendance, as well as offer virtual options for those who are not ready to make the return to the classroom. The school canceled its classes and operations following a deadly mass shooting that broke out near the school's Student Union on Thursday.



Although Florida State University (FSU), will resume classes on its main campus in Tallahassee, Florida, on Monday, the school is providing students and instructors with new options.

FSU leaders said the school will waive mandatory attendance, as well as offer virtual options for those who are not ready to make the return to the classroom for the semester's final week of classes.

The school canceled its classes and operations following a deadly mass shooting that broke out near the school's Student Union on Thursday. Two people were killed, and six others were injured, in the shooting. The alleged gunman, 20-year-old FSU student Phoenix Ikner, was shot by deputies and transported to the hospital after the incident.

The Tallahassee Police Department is continuing to investigate the shooting.

New options offered for students, staff

What we know:

On Saturday night, FSU leaders posted to the school's alert page to inform students and staff of the new options being offered.

"We understand this is a difficult time for everyone," the post reads. "We have been working through a number of complex and challenging issues over the past few days. We appreciate your patience. We are now announcing new options for the end of the semester. We want everyone to receive the support and help they need. For some students, that may mean not going back into the classroom. For others, the idea of community and gathering, as well as the opportunity to focus on academics, may be beneficial. There is no single right answer for everyone."

A remote option will be available for many courses. However, officials said there will be classes where it might not make sense, such as lab classes. Information about any additional options for specific class sections will be provided by instructors by Monday evening.

School leaders said they have also waived all mandatory attendance policies that affect grades. A letter of support from case management will not be required, and absences will be excused by the university.

Those who decide not to attend classes should contact their instructor about how to complete any required coursework. Students who feel they cannot complete a course at this time will have the option to request an incomplete grade.

‘We’re expected to go back to class days after a mass shooting’

What they're saying:

FSU leaders first announced on Saturday morning that classes and normal operations would begin again on Monday. At the time, no alternative options were offered.

Many spoke out against the decision, including FSU College Democrats President Madalyn Propst.

"We were given a week off when the university got a few inches of snow," FSU College Democrats President Madalyn Propst said. "Now, we’re expected to go back to class days after a mass shooting."

Propst said the school was not prepared for the event, the classroom buildings did not have locks and professors were never trained on how to respond to an active shooter situation.

"Thoughts and prayers will do nothing to bring back the two people lost," Propst said. "Thoughts and prayers will do nothing to heal the people fighting to recover at TMH right now. Thoughts and prayers will do nothing to make Florida State feel safe again."

The organization is asking FSU to take action after the shooting, including putting locks on the doors, providing training to all faculty and staff on active shooter response, and giving students more time to grieve. The FSU Democrats are also asking Congress to take steps to reinstate the office of gun violence prevention.

Support services available for students

What you can do:

FSU officials said that students who need mental health support should reach out to the school's Counseling & Psychological Services team at (850) 644-TALK (8255).

The Victim Advocate Program also provides free, confidential and compassionate assistance to FSU students. Those who wish to reach out can call 24/7 (850) 644-7161, text (850) 756-4320 or email Victims-Advocate@fsu.edu.

Employees who need assistance should contact EAP at (850) 644-2288 for free, professional counseling services.

2 killed, 6 injured in FSU shooting

The backstory:

Police said the shooting at FSU was over in less than five minutes, leaving two people dead, six people hurt, hundreds scrambling for safety, and the alleged suspect being challenged, shot and taken into custody.

Here's a look at the official timeline released by the police:

11 a.m.: Suspect, Phoenix Ikner, arrives at an FSU parking garage. He stays there for about an hour, moving in and out of his vehicle.

11:51 a.m.: Ikner leaves the parking garage.

11:56 a.m. & 11:57 a.m.: First shot is fired. Ikner walks in and out of buildings and green spaces, firing a handgun.

11:58 a.m.: Multiple 911 calls report a man shooting on campus.

Noon: Ikner is shot by law enforcement and taken into custody.

FSU issued its first emergency alert about a reported active shooter near the Student Union at 12:02 p.m., according to the timestamp on X.

Around 3 p.m., police said the campus had been secured and officers were continuing to clear each room.

At 4:30 p.m., officials held a press conference and confirmed the initial details about the shooting, including causalities, injuries and the suspect's identity.

What we know about the victims

Local perspective:

The two people killed in the FSU shooting are 57-year-old Robert Morales and 45-year-old Tiru Chabba.

Morales was a dining coordinator and had been with the school since 2015. He was passionate about food, opening a popular restaurant in Tallahassee called "Gordo’s." He was also a former coach at Lean County High School. Morales is survived by his wife and daughter.

Chabba was the regional vice president of Aramark. He helped to distribute free lunches, donated by Aramark, on the Bob Jones University campus after Hurricane Helene in October. He is survived by his wife and two children.

Officials said the six people injured were brought to the hospital in stable condition. Three of them had to undergo surgery, but all of them are expected to make a full recovery.

Who is Phoenix Ikner? What we know about FSU shooting suspect

The backstory:

Police identified the suspect in the FSU shooting as Ikner, a student at FSU and the son of a LCSO school resource deputy.

According to the department's website, Ikner's mom works as an SRO at a Leon County middle school.

Officials said Ikner was armed with a handgun and had a shotgun with him, though it is not clear if he shot anyone with the shotgun. A handgun was recovered at the scene of the shooting, officials said.

Ikner also declined to talk with law enforcement after he was taken into custody, invoking his fifth amendment right.

Officials said Ikner had a long history with the LCSO and was a member of their citizen or youth advisory council. Leon County Sheriff Walter McNeil said it was not surprising that he had access to guns or knew how to work them.

Records show a custody fight took place between Ikner's biological mom and dad several years earlier. According to court records, Ikner's mom was accused of kidnapping him by violating a custody order and taking him to Norway. He was 11 at the time.

