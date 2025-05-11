20-year-old killed in Downtown Melbourne shooting, officials say

article

The Melbourne Police Department is actively investigating a deadly shooting that occurred in the downtown area early Sunday morning.

According to officials, officers responded to the scene in the area of Vernon Place and East New Haven Avenue at approximately 1:51 a.m. following reports of a shooting.

Upon arrival, they located a male victim who had sustained gunshot wounds. The individual was immediately transported to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased.

According to a Facebook post from Melbourne Mayor Paul Alfrey, officials have identified the victim as a 20-year-old male who was visiting from out of state. His family resides in nearby Palm Bay and has been notified.

Police have one individual in custody in connection with the incident. This individual is currently claiming self-defense.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the victim and the suspect were involved in a verbal altercation in the downtown area prior to the shooting.

The Melbourne Police Department's detectives are actively pursuing all leads, conducting interviews with potential witnesses, and reviewing footage captured by the city's new surveillance camera system, which recorded portions of the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more updates.

