FSU shooting: Here's what we know about the victims; 2 killed, 6 hurt - Live updates

Two people were killed, and six people were injured, in a mass shooting on Thursday at Florida State University (FSU) in Tallahassee, Florida.

The 20-year-old suspect, a student at FSU and the son of a Leon County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) deputy, was shot and taken into custody, officials said.

The Tallahassee Police Department, the lead agency investigating the shooting and the deaths, has not yet released the names of those killed or hurt. However, the family of one of the two people killed has shared memorials online, and FSU President Richard D. McCullough confirmed the name of the man killed at the school's vigil on Friday.

What we know about the victims

What we know:

Tallahassee police confirmed the two people killed in the shooting at FSU were not students, but did not elaborate further.

However, family members seem to have identified at least one of the two people killed as a Florida restaurant owner, Robert Morales. At the school's vigil on Friday, McCullough confirmed the death of Morales, who had been with the school since 2015.

McCullough said Morales was a "dedicated colleague and kind person."

Robert Morales: FSU dining coordinator and restaurant owner

Morales' brother, according to media reports, took to X to remember her brother.

"Today we lost my younger brother," he said. "He was one of the victims killed at FSU."

A GoFundMe for Morales also appears to have been created by friends of his wife, according to the page. FOX 35 has reached out to GoFundMe to make sure that the account has been verified.

Carlos Cruz, a friend of Morales, spoke with FOX 35's Randi Hildreth on Friday to share some details about Morales' life. Cruz said Morales had attended FSU and would spend a lot of time walking around the Student Union, where his office was.

Cruz said Morales was passionate about food, opening a popular restaurant in Tallahassee called "Gordo’s" and later left it to lead dining services at FSU. Cruz said Morales often talked with students about their dining experience to try and make it better for them.

Cruz also shared that Morales had received a new kidney a few years ago, but wasn’t doing well, and he had just gotten on the list to get a new one before he was killed.

Aramark, a company providing food services and facilities management, shared that one of their employees was one of the victims killed.

"We are heartbroken to confirm that an Aramark employee was among those killed at FSU yesterday in that senseless act of violence," Aramark officials said in a statement. "We are absolutely shaken by the news, and our deepest sympathies are with the family and our entire Aramark community."

Morales was also a former coach at Lean County High School. The school posted a tribute to Morales on X.

"Coach Morales was a beloved member of our athletic community and served as an assistant coach for Leon Football with dedication, integrity and true passion for mentoring young athletes," the post said.

Hospital: 6 victims expected to make full recovery

Many of the people hurt in the shooting suffered gunshot wounds to their face, torso and abdomen, hospital officials said during a Friday press conference.

All six were brought to the hospital in stable condition. Three of them had to undergo surgery, officials said. All of them are expected to make a full recovery.

Two were expected to be discharged from the hospital on Friday.

FSU shooting timeline

The backstory:

Tallahassee police said the shooting at FSU was over in less than five minutes, leaving two people dead, six people hurt, hundreds scrambling for safety, and the alleged suspect being challenged, shot and taken into custody.

11AM: Suspect, Phoenix Ikner, arrives at an FSU parking garage. He stays there for about an hour, moving in and out of his vehicle.

11:51AM: Ikner leaves the parking garage.

11:56 & 11:57: First shot is fired. The suspect walks in and out of buildings and green spaces, firing a handgun.

11:58AM: Multiple 911 calls report a man shooting on campus.

12PM: Ikner is shot by law enforcement and taken into custody.

FSU issued its first emergency alert about a reported active shooter near the Student Union at 12:02 p.m., according to the timestamp on X.

Around 3 p.m. police said that the campus had been secured and that officers were continuing to clear each room.

Around 3:30 p.m, officials shared that law enforcement had neutralized the threat.

At 4:30 p.m., officials held a press conference and confirmed the initial details about the shooting, including causalities, injuries and the suspect's identity. Authorities said two people had been killed, and six others were injured during the shooting.

Who is Phoenix Ikner? What we know about FSU shooting suspect

What we know:

Tallahassee police identified the suspect in the FSU shooting as Ikner, a 20-year-old student at FSU, and the son of a LCSO school resource deputy.

According to the department's website, Ikner's mom works as an SRO at a Leon County middle school.

Officials said Ikner was armed with a handgun and had a shotgun with him, though it is not clear if he shot anyone with the shotgun. A handgun was recovered at the scene of the shooting, officials said.

Ikner also declined to talk with law enforcement after he was taken into custody, invoking his fifth amendment right.

Officials said Ikner had a long history with the LCSO and was a member of their citizen or youth advisory council. Leon County Sheriff Walter McNeil said it was not surprising that he had access to guns or knew how to work them.

