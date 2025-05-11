Motorcyclist killed in Lake County hit-and-run; FHP searching for suspect

The Brief A motorcyclist was killed in a hit-and-run crash Thursday night on U.S. 27 near Citrus Grove Road, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers say a Chevrolet Tahoe struck the motorcycle from behind, then hit a Honda HR-V before fleeing the scene. The Tahoe was later found abandoned, and the crash remains under investigation.



A motorcyclist was killed in a hit-and-run crash Thursday night on U.S. 27 near Citrus Grove Road, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the rider of a 2009 Yamaha motorcycle was stopped at a traffic light in the inside southbound lane of U.S. 27 when the light turned green and the rider began to proceed. A 2024 Honda HR-V traveling behind the motorcycle swerved to the outside lane to avoid the slower vehicle ahead.

Moments later, a 2001 Chevrolet Tahoe also traveling southbound failed to slow down and struck the motorcycle from behind, troopers said. The Tahoe then collided with the rear side of the Honda before fleeing the scene.

The motorcyclist was taken to South Lake Hospital and later pronounced dead. The driver and passengers in the Honda were not injured and remained at the scene.

The abandoned Tahoe was found about three miles north of the crash site in the median of U.S. 27. FHP has taken possession of the vehicle for further processing.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information is urged to call FHP at *347 or Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.

