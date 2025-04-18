Who is Phoenix Ikner? What we know about FSU shooting suspect

After 2 people were killed and six others hurt in a shooting at Florida State University's Tallahassee campus, law enforcement officials, reporters, and the public are looking for any details on the alleged suspect.

Tallahassee Police identified the shooting suspect as 20-year-old Phoenix Ikner, a student at FSU and the son of a Leon County Sheriff's Office deputy. At a Thursday press conference, Tallahassee's police chief said Ikner declined to talk to law enforcement about the shooting, invoking his Fifth Amendment right.

On Friday, new reports came out detailing a custody fight reportedly between Ikner's biological mom and dad several years earlier.

Caught in the middle of a custody fight

According to court records, when Ikner was 11 – nine years before the FSU shooting – his biological mom reportedly took him to Norway, which was a violation of the custody agreement.

According to the complaint, the mom allegedly said she and Ikner were going to South Florida, but then fled to Norway, where she reportedly had dual citizenship.

Ikner's dad sent texts and emails to the mom asking when she would return with their son, but reportedly would get vague replies, according to the complaint. A judge found that there was probable cause that the mom had violated the custody agreement.

In the complaint, Ikner's dad reportedly expressed concern that their son suffered from "developmental delays" and "has special needs" that would not be taken care of unless he was in the U.S. It also alleged that Ikner suffers from ADHD.

Records show that a judge ordered the mom to return to the U.S. with Ikner and threatened to give the dad sole custody. That case ended with a plea agreement, records show.

Months later, Ikner's mom filed a slander lawsuit against Ikner's dad and wife. That lawsuit was dismissed, according to court records.

It does not appear that either family member has publicly commented on the 2015 investigation, the lawsuit, nor the shooting itself.

Police Chief: Mom's gun found at shooting site

Tallahassee Police Chief Lawrence E. Revell said Ikner used handgun in the alleged shooting, and that he also had a shotgun with him, though it wasn't known if he had actually fired that weapon.

Chief Revell said the handgun belong to his mom, who is a Leon County Sheriff's Office deputy, and that it was her former service weapon. He said it is common in law enforcement when weapons are exchanged or upgraded, that officer or deputy can purchase it.

Officials said it was not a surprise that Ikner had access to guns, but that an investigation would be launched into how he got access to them.

A spokesperson for the Leon County Sheriff's Office confirmed to FOX 35 that Ikner's stepmom was a school resource officer at a Leon County middle school. During the shooting, her school was put on lockdown.

She has since been reassigned to a different unit. She asked – and was granted – a leave of absence shortly after the shooting.

Ikner shot by police after refusing commands

The Tallahassee Police Department said Ikner was challenged – and shot – by police less than five minutes after he allegedly started firing a handgun at FSU.

He refused officer's commands and was shot, Tallahassee Police Chief Revell told reporters on Thursday. On Friday, Tallahassee Police released a timeline of the shooting.

11AM: Suspect, Phoenix Ikner, arrives at an FSU parking garage. He stays there for about an hour, moving in and out of his vehicle.

11:51AM: He leaves the parking garage.

11:56 & 11:57: First shot is fired. The suspect walks in and out of buildings and green spaces, firing a handgun.

11:58AM: Multiple 911 calls report a man shooting on campus.

12PM: Ikner is shot by law enforcement and taken into custody.

Leon County Sheriff's Office Youth Advisory Council

Leon County Sheriff Walter A. McNeil said Phoenix Ikner was a member of the Leon County Sheriff's Office Youth Advisory Council.

A spokesperson told FOX 35 that he was a member from 2021 - 2022.

"The YAC is designed to bring topics of mutual interest to Leon County youth and local law enforcement directly to the attention of Sheriff McNeil through open dialogue. Members of the YAC will develop skills in advocacy, leadership, and team building while creating strategies to address community issues. They will use their voices to share their experiences to help make the youth of Leon County – ALLin!" reads the Youth Advisory Council page on the Leon County Sheriff's Office's website.

Tallahassee police Chief: Shooter believed to have acted alone

Chief Revel also said that the suspected shooter is believed to have acted alone in the FSU shooting. There were some rumors circulating about the potential of two gunmen. Officials said they have no evidence of multiple gunmen and that they believe Ikner was the sole shooter.