4 Florida teens arrested for brutal beating of man, deputies say

Four Florida teens were recently arrested after deputies say they brutally beat a man who suffered serious injuries to his face, including a broken nose, broken jaw, multiple lacerations and swelling.

The teens told investigators the man was "bothering" a friend who has autism moments before the beating.

Deputies said the victim is currently recovering in intensive care at the hospital.

‘Pummeled him repeatedly with a sickening rage’

What we know:

The Polk County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) said the incident occurred around 11:40 p.m. on Monday, May 5, near a Mulberry car wash located at 3800 N. Church Ave.

Deputies said they responded after the attack was reported by the 35-year-old victim's wife.

Officials said the victim was initially uncooperative with the investigation. However, he later shared that he was talking to another man before he was then confronted and beaten by the teens. He said he walked home after he woke up.

Authorities said the man was hospitalized in an intensive care unit with serious injuries to his face, including a broken nose, broken jaw, multiple lacerations and swelling.

While being interviewed by detectives, the teens said they confronted the man for "bothering an autistic friend," and they were protective of him.

Deputies said the unknown autistic friend and another man who was with him were both not participants in the attack. Detectives said they are still working to identify these two men.

As the investigation progressed, detectives said they were able to identify a witness and four suspects, as well as a cell phone video obtained that showed the beating.

What they're saying:

"The video of the beating is hard to watch," Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said. "The victim was knocked down with the first punch and rendered defenseless. The suspects continued to attack the man they pummeled him repeatedly with a sickening rage."

Who are the suspects arrested?

Dig deeper:

Deputies said all four suspects were arrested on Thursday, May 8.

Those arrested are:

18-year-old Eathan Ryne Simmons: Facing charges of attempted second-degree murder, aggravated battery with bodily harm, rioting and contributing to the delinquency of a minor

18-year-old Westlee Austin Davis II: Facing charges of attempted second-degree murder, aggravated battery with bodily harm, rioting and contributing to the delinquency of a minor

19-year-old Dalton Ivory Creach: Facing charges of rioting and contributing to the delinquency of a minor

17-year-old Robert Frerichs: Facing charges of attempted second-degree murder, aggravated battery with bodily harm and rioting

What's next:

Authorities said they are continuing to investigate the incident.

