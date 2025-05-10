Orlando Weather: Severe storm threat to bring heavy rain, lightning, gusty winds and hail

The FOX 35 Storm Team has issued a series of Impact Days as a strong storm system aims to bring heavy rain, lightning, gusty winds and hail throughout Central Florida for Mother's Day weekend.

Here's what you need to know and how you can prepare.

What will the weather look like today?

What To Expect:

The unsettled pattern across the region continues today. It's the first of a series of Impact Days as a storm system to our west continues to inch closer to us.

Today's threat of showers and storms really comes from the sea breeze though, just like what we've seen much of this week.

We'll start off mainly dry, aside from our FOX 51 locales where we're seeing some showers and storms this morning.

Around the metro, the sea breeze will be the main factor in getting our storms going this afternoon. A couple could turn severe with gusty winds and large hail possible. Heavy rain and frequent lightning are also on the table.

Highs for today look to top out around 90.

Tonight, any showers and storms should fade away with the loss of daytime heating.

Lows stay seasonable, but it'll be muggy, with readings in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

What will the weather look like for Mother's Day?

What's next:

It's essentially a wash-rise-repeat set-up for our Mother's Day with more showers and storms on the docket.

Most will start off dry, but during the afternoon storms look to ignite.

Again, the sea breeze along with some "energy" aloft drive the storm's chances.

A Marginal Risk or 1/5 on the risk scale is draped across Central Florida with a couple of storms potentially turning severe. Hail and gusty wind are the main hazards.

Highs rise back into the middle and upper 80s, which is par for the course for this time of year. Showers and storms linger through Sunday night as this area of low pressure across the Gulf shifts east.

What will the weather look like next week?

Dig deeper:

This storm system will essentially be overhead on Monday, making it our third Impact Day of the week.

The atmosphere will be more dynamic though, with the help of this system. That could make for a greater threat of severe weather.

With more "wind energy", all forms of severe weather will be on the table. This includes hail and gusty wind, as well as a brief tornado or two.

That's something we'll be monitoring closely as Monday could become an alert day.

With the clouds and rain around, it is looking cooler, with highs closer to 80°. With the upper-level low still circulating close to us Tuesday, a slim chance of rain is still in the forecast, but it'll be much drier overall.

The drier trend continues later in the week as a ridge of high pressure builds across the Southeast. That means more warmth and more sun for Central Florida.

Highs surge back up close to 90° Thursday with temps in the middle to upper 90s by Friday.

