Deadly overnight shooting under investigation on Silver Star Road, officials say

The Orange County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred early Sunday morning on the 6000 block of Silver Star Road.

At approximately 1:45 a.m., authorities responded to a call reporting a man down in the area. Upon arrival, deputies discovered an adult male who had sustained a gunshot wound.

According to officials, the victim was immediately transported to a local hospital for medical treatment. Despite the efforts of medical professionals, the man succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased.

Reports suggest the investigation into this deadly incident is currently in its preliminary stages. Law enforcement officials are actively working to gather more information surrounding the shooting.

At this time, no further details regarding the victim's identity or potential suspects have been released.

