FSU shooting: Main campus to resume classes, business operations on Monday

Florida State University (FSU) has announced its main campus will resume normal classes and business operations on Monday following the deadly shooting that killed two and injured six.

FSU main campus to resume normal operations

What we know:

Classes and normal business operations will resume on Monday, April 21, at the FSU campus in Tallahassee.

FSU officials said students should contact their instructors if they need help with classwork or accommodations.

Faculty and staff should contact their dean or supervisor if accommodation is needed, FSU leaders said.

‘An entirely preventable tragedy’

What they're saying:

The FSU College Democrats spoke out against the return to campus in a press release on Saturday.

"We were given a week off when the university got a few inches of snow," FSU College Democrats President Madalyn Propst said. "Now, we’re expected to go back to class days after a mass shooting."

Propst said the school was not prepared for the event, the classroom buildings did not have locks and professors were never trained on how to respond to an active shooter situation.

"Thoughts and prayers will do nothing to bring back the two people lost," Propst said. "Thoughts and prayers will do nothing to heal the people fighting to recover at TMH right now. Thoughts and prayers will do nothing to make Florida State feel safe again."

The organization is asking FSU to take action after the shooting, including putting locks on the doors, providing training to all faculty and staff on active shooter response, and giving students more time to grieve. The FSU Democrats are also asking Congress to take steps to reinstate the office of gun violence prevention.

The organization is hosting an unofficial vigil for the victims of the shooting at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday on campus.

Support services available for students

What you can do:

FSU officials said that students who need mental health support should reach out to the school's Counseling & Psychological Services team at (850) 644-TALK (8255).

The Victim Advocate Program also provides free, confidential and compassionate assistance to FSU students. Those who wish to reach out can call 24/7 (850) 644-7161, text (850) 756-4320 or email Victims-Advocate@fsu.edu.

Employees who need assistance should contact EAP at (850) 644-2288 for free, professional counseling services.

Deadly mass school shooting

The backstory:

The Tallahassee Police Department said the shooting at FSU was over in less than five minutes, leaving two people dead, six people hurt, hundreds scrambling for safety, and the alleged suspect being challenged, shot and taken into custody.

Here's a look at the official timeline released by the police:

11 a.m.: Suspect, Phoenix Ikner, arrives at an FSU parking garage. He stays there for about an hour, moving in and out of his vehicle.

11:51 a.m.: Ikner leaves the parking garage.

11:56 a.m. & 11:57 a.m.: First shot is fired. Ikner walks in and out of buildings and green spaces, firing a handgun.

11:58 a.m.: Multiple 911 calls report a man shooting on campus.

Noon: Ikner is shot by law enforcement and taken into custody.

FSU issued its first emergency alert about a reported active shooter near the Student Union at 12:02 p.m., according to the timestamp on X.

Around 3 p.m., police said the campus had been secured and officers were continuing to clear each room.

At 4:30 p.m., officials held a press conference and confirmed the initial details about the shooting, including causalities, injuries and the suspect's identity.

