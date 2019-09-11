1 killed, suspect arrested in shooting at Vancouver, Washington, apartment complex
One person died and a suspect was taken into custody following a shooting at an apartment complex in Vancouver, Washington.
Vegas mass shooting settlement expected to pay up to $800M, victims’ lawyers say
Hundreds of lawsuits have been filed against the owner of the resort where the gunman opened fire into an outdoor concert on Oct. 1, 2017.
Las Vegas shooting anniversary sparks debate on gun control
In the two years since the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history, the federal government and states have tightened some gun regulations.
FDLE seeks money to help curb violent attacks
A project designed to detect “homegrown violent extremists and lone actors” before they attack is estimated to cost the Florida Department of Law Enforcement millions of dollars --- and agency officials want lawmakers to start paying for parts of it next year.
Appeals court rejects constitutional challenge to Florida's 'red flag' law
An appeals court Wednesday rejected a constitutional challenge to Florida’s “red flag” law, which passed after the 2018 mass shooting at Parkland’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School and allows guns to be removed from people found to pose a threat to themselves or others.
Pulse survivor presses Congress to act on gun reform
A survivor of the mass shooting at the Pulse night club in Orlando, Florida testified before Congress on Thursday, calling on lawmakers to act on gun reforms.
Sandy Hook Promise releases chilling back-to school PSA to bring awareness to 'horrific new normal'
Sandy Hook Promise, a nonprofit aimed at preventing shootings and other harmful acts of violence in schools, released a chilling new PSA on Wednesday that depicts students in a cheery, familiar way showing off their new backpacks, jackets and binders — before taking a dark and sobering turn.
Fashion brand ripped on social media for creating ‘school shooting hoodies'
A fashion company faced severe backlash on social media after showing models wearing hoodies covered in bullet holes with the names of schools where mass shootings happened.
Suspected El Paso shooter indicted on capital murder charge by grand jury
The suspect in the mass shooting at a busy Walmart in El Paso was indicted Thursday for capital murder.
Nearly half of US adults fear being victim of mass shooting, poll finds
Americans appear to be more worried that ever about the possibility of themselves or a loved one becoming a victim of a mass shooting, according to a new Gallup poll.