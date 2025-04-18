FSU shooting timeline: 2 killed, 6 hurt, suspect arrested in 5 minutes

The Brief New timeline: Tallahassee Police released a new timeline of the shooting Suspect: Identified as 20-year-old Phoenix Ikner, an FSU student and son of a Leon County Sheriff's Office deputy. Victims: 2 people were killed and 6 others were hurt.



The Tallahassee Police Department has released a new timeline of the shooting at Florida State University, including the movements of the 20-year-old suspect in the minutes before the shooting began.

Two people were killed and six others were hurt in the Thursday shooting, which began around noon near the Student Union, officials said. The alleged suspect was also shot by police after he refused their commands.

Tallahassee police release new timeline in FSU shooting

Timeline:

Tallahassee Police said the shooting at FSU was over in less than 5 minutes, leaving 2 people dead, 6 people hurt, hundreds scrambling for safety, and the alleged suspect being challenged, shot, and taken into custody.

11AM: Suspect, Phoenix Ikner, arrives at an FSU parking garage. He stays there for about an hour, moving in and out of his vehicle.

11:51AM: He leaves the parking garage.

11:56 & 11:57: First shot is fired. The suspect walks in and out of buildings and green spaces, firing a handgun.

11:58AM: Multiple 911 calls report a man shooting on campus.

12PM: Ikner is shot by law enforcement and taken into custody.

FSU issued its first emergency alert about a reported active shooter near the Student Union at 12:02 p.m., according to the timestamp on X.

Around 3 p.m. police said that the campus had been secured and that officers were continuing to clear each room.

At 4:30 p.m., officials held a press conference and confirmed the initial details about the shooting, including causalities, injuries, and the suspect's identity.