Silver Alert issued for Winter Park missing man, 77, last seen on Park Avenue

The Brief The Winter Park Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for a missing 77-year-old man. Police say Gary Lillig was last seen around noon on Saturday in the area of Park Avenue. Anyone with information on Lillig's location is asked to call 911.



The Winter Park Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for a missing 77-year-old man.

Where is Gary Lillig?

What we know:

Police issued a Silver Alert for Gary Lillig around the early evening of Saturday, May 10.

Lillig was last seen around noon on Saturday in the area of Park Avenue, officials say.

Authorities believe Lillig is driving a red Jeep Grand Cherokee with disabled veteran tag DV9483J.

Lillig is about six feet tall and weighs about 170 pounds. He has grey hair and blue eyes.

Can you help find Gary Lillig?

What you can do:

Anyone with information on Lillig's location is asked to call 911.

Gary Lillig was last seen on Saturday in Winter Park, police say. (Credit: Winter Park Police Department)

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: