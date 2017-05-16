Police say jogger was groped on Lake Nona trail
Shockwaves are spreading through the Lake Nona community in Orlando after Orlando Police announced Thursday that a female jogger was groped by a stranger while running down the Northlake Parkway Trail.
Central Florida's first autonomous buses begin routes in Lake Nona
Beep! It’s the new autonomous electric shuttle that is going to provide free services in Lake Nona.
Street racing problem in Lake Nona
Good Day Orlando at 6am
New traffic pattern test for Lake Nona High School
Good Day Orlando at 4am