Troopers search for driver in deadly Osceola County hit-and-run crash involving pedestrian

Troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) are continuing to ask the public for help in locating the driver of a deadly Osceola County hit-and-run crash that took place more than a month ago.

What happened?

What we know:

An official crash report from the FHP shows that the crash took place around 12:38 a.m. on April 29 at Osceola Parkway (C.R. 522) and Plumwood Circle.

Officials say both a 2023 Toyota Camry and an unknown sport utility vehicle were traveling eastbound on Osceola Parkway, east of Plumwood Circle. Meanwhile, a person was walking south and entered the eastbound lanes of Osceola Parkway. Troopers say the person was not walking in a marked crosswalk and was in the direct path of the Toyota Camry.

Officials are continuing to ask the public for help in locating the driver of a deadly Osceola County hit-and-run crash that took place more than a month ago. (Credit: Florida Highway Patrol)

The person was hit by the Toyota Camry and was thrown partially into the path of the unknown sport car, causing this car to also hit them.

Troopers say the driver of the Toyota Camry was not injured and remained at the scene of the crash. However, the driver of the sport car fled the scene.

The person that was hit was transported to the hospital but later died on May 9.

What you can do:

Investigators believe the unknown sport car may be a white Mercedes SUV.

Authorities are asking anyone with information on the crash to contact the FHP at (*347) or Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.

What's next:

The crash currently remains under investigation.

